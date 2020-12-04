 Skip to main content
Public Record - Nov. 30-Dec. 2
Public Record - Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Nov. 28-29

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

8:24 a.m., 4600 block and 38th Street; transfer.

1:55 p.m., 100 block and Center Road; medical.

3:49 p.m., 3900 block and 25th Street; medical.

4:38 p.m., 3100 block and E. 25th Street; medical.

9:46 p.m., 3200 block and 29th Avenue; medical.

10:48 p.m., 2300 block and 8th Street; medical.

7:50 a.m., 1700 block and 22nd Street; medical.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1

Fire calls

2:19 p.m., 3300 block of 12th Street.

8:05 p.m., 100 block of Gazes Lane.

Rescue calls

8:44 a.m., 1700 block of 22nd Street.

3:47 p.m., 2900 block of 7th Street.

5:00 p.m., 1300 block of 8th Street.

8:23 p.m., 4700 block of 38th Street.

10:10 p.m., 1300 block of 8th Street.

5:17 a.m., 4700 block of 38th Street.

Dec. 1-2

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

2:42 p.m., 4600 block and 38th Street; medical.

5:53 p.m., 3800 block and 30th Avenue.

