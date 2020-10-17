 Skip to main content
Public Record - Oct. 14-16
Public Record - Oct. 14-16

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Oct. 14-15

Fire calls

10:56 a.m., 800 block and Apache Street; silent fire alarm.

Rescue calls

8:12 a.m., 1700 block and 24th Avenue; sick.

8:48 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.

11:52 a.m., 1200 block and E. 28th Street; sick.

11:53 a.m., 3700 block and 83rd Street; sick.

1:15 p.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.

7:05 p.m., 3600 block and 30th Street; sick.

1:28 a.m., 3700 block and 27th Street; sick.

3:16 a.m., 4500 block and E. 29th Avenue; sick.

5:55 a.m., 3200 block and 17th Street; sick.

Oct. 15-16

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

8:09 a.m., 3900 block of Lost Creek Drive; sick.

10:09 a.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.

11:07 a.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue; sick.

5:31 p.m., 4500 block of 36th Street; sick.

Public record

 

