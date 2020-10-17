Public Record - Oct. 14-16

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Oct. 14-15
Fire calls
10:56 a.m., 800 block and Apache Street; silent fire alarm.
Rescue calls
8:12 a.m., 1700 block and 24th Avenue; sick.
8:48 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.
11:52 a.m., 1200 block and E. 28th Street; sick.
11:53 a.m., 3700 block and 83rd Street; sick.
1:15 p.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.
7:05 p.m., 3600 block and 30th Street; sick.
1:28 a.m., 3700 block and 27th Street; sick.
3:16 a.m., 4500 block and E. 29th Avenue; sick.
5:55 a.m., 3200 block and 17th Street; sick.
Oct. 15-16
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
8:09 a.m., 3900 block of Lost Creek Drive; sick.
10:09 a.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.
11:07 a.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue; sick.
5:31 p.m., 4500 block of 36th Street; sick.
