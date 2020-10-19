 Skip to main content
Public Record - Oct. 17-19
Public Record - Oct. 17-19

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Oct. 17-18

Fire calls

2:41 a.m., 2000 block and 25th Street; silent fire alarm.

Rescue calls

8:27 a.m., 4000 block and 31st Street; sick.

10:36 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.

1:13 p.m., 5300 block and Hwy 81; car accident.

5:38 p.m., 2800 block and 40th Avenue; sick.

6:17 p.m., 3300 block and 29th Avenue; sick.

8:40 p.m., 1300 block and 8th Street; sick.

9:59 p.m., 2800 block and 160th Avenue; sick.

12:21 a.m., 2800 block and E. 23rd Street; sick.

1:19 a.m., 2100 block and 33rd Avenue; car accident.

Oct. 18-19

Fire calls

6:57 p.m., 1700 block of 39th Avenue; appliance malfunction.

Rescue calls

10:29 a.m., 2800 block of 15th.

1:02 p.m., 2300 block of Pershing Road.

4:38 p.m., 3200 block of 29th Avenue.

8:40 p.m., 2900 block of 25th Street.

11:56 p.m., 150th block of South Road.

Public record

 

