Public Record - Oct. 17-19

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Oct. 17-18
Fire calls
2:41 a.m., 2000 block and 25th Street; silent fire alarm.
Rescue calls
8:27 a.m., 4000 block and 31st Street; sick.
10:36 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.
1:13 p.m., 5300 block and Hwy 81; car accident.
5:38 p.m., 2800 block and 40th Avenue; sick.
6:17 p.m., 3300 block and 29th Avenue; sick.
8:40 p.m., 1300 block and 8th Street; sick.
9:59 p.m., 2800 block and 160th Avenue; sick.
12:21 a.m., 2800 block and E. 23rd Street; sick.
1:19 a.m., 2100 block and 33rd Avenue; car accident.
Oct. 18-19
Fire calls
6:57 p.m., 1700 block of 39th Avenue; appliance malfunction.
Rescue calls
10:29 a.m., 2800 block of 15th.
1:02 p.m., 2300 block of Pershing Road.
4:38 p.m., 3200 block of 29th Avenue.
8:40 p.m., 2900 block of 25th Street.
11:56 p.m., 150th block of South Road.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.