Public Record - Oct. 21-23
Public Record - Oct. 21-23

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Oct. 21-22

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

5:07 p.m., 1900 block of 53rd Street; sick.

2:16 a.m., 3500 block of 88th Street; sick.

5:05 a.m., 2600 block of 44th Avenue; sick.

Oct. 22-23

Fire calls

11:27 a.m., 2400 block of 45th Avenue.

Rescue calls

1:28 p.m., 2700 block of Air Vista Drive.

2:34 p.m., 3400 block of 14th Street.

3:03 p.m., 3000 block of 30th Street.

7:26 p.m., 1300 block of 8th Street.

8:56 p.m., 1600 block of 18th Street.

6:52 a.m., 5100 block of 33rd Street.

Public record

 

