Public Record - Oct. 21-23

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Oct. 21-22
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
5:07 p.m., 1900 block of 53rd Street; sick.
2:16 a.m., 3500 block of 88th Street; sick.
5:05 a.m., 2600 block of 44th Avenue; sick.
Oct. 22-23
Fire calls
11:27 a.m., 2400 block of 45th Avenue.
Rescue calls
1:28 p.m., 2700 block of Air Vista Drive.
2:34 p.m., 3400 block of 14th Street.
3:03 p.m., 3000 block of 30th Street.
7:26 p.m., 1300 block of 8th Street.
8:56 p.m., 1600 block of 18th Street.
6:52 a.m., 5100 block of 33rd Street.
