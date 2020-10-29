Public Record - Oct. 26-28

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Oct. 26-27
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
9:29 a.m., 100 block and South Road; medical.
9:33 a.m., 4700 block and 38th Street; medical.
11:04 a.m., 3800 block and 25th Street; medical.
12:30 p.m., Carriage House Estates; medical.
9:56 p.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; medical.
6:24 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; medical.
Oct. 27-28
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
9:22 a.m., 150th block of South Road; sick.
10:02 a.m., 3200 block of 33rd Street; sick.
11:40 a.m., 2500 block of 22nd Street; sick.
11:43 a.m., 1600 block of 18th Street; sick.
12:47 p.m., 26300 block of 247th Avenue; sick.
5:56 p.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.
6:43 a.m., 1100 block of 23rd Street; sick.
7:21 a.m., 3900 block of 27th Street; sick.
