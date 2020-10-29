 Skip to main content
Public Record - Oct. 26-28
Public Record - Oct. 26-28

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Oct. 26-27

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

9:29 a.m., 100 block and South Road; medical.

9:33 a.m., 4700 block and 38th Street; medical.

11:04 a.m., 3800 block and 25th Street; medical.

12:30 p.m., Carriage House Estates; medical.

9:56 p.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; medical.

6:24 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; medical.

Oct. 27-28

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

9:22 a.m., 150th block of South Road; sick.

10:02 a.m., 3200 block of 33rd Street; sick.

11:40 a.m., 2500 block of 22nd Street; sick.

11:43 a.m., 1600 block of 18th Street; sick.

12:47 p.m., 26300 block of 247th Avenue; sick.

5:56 p.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.

6:43 a.m., 1100 block of 23rd Street; sick.

7:21 a.m., 3900 block of 27th Street; sick.

Public record

 

