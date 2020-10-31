Public Record - Oct. 29-30

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Oct. 29-30
Fire calls
7:33 a.m., 2500 block and 33rd Avenue; car fire.
Rescue calls
8:07 a.m., 3300 block and 28th Street; car accident.
12:11 p.m., 1200 block and 17th Street; sick.
2:38 p.m., 2500 block and 12th Street; sick.
2:50 p.m., 1300 block and 8th Street; sick.
3:52 p.m., 3600 block and 26th Avenue; sick.
5;02 a.m., 3300 block and 20th Street; sick.
6:50 a.m., 4000 block and 38th Street; sick.
