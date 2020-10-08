Public Record - Oct. 5-7

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Oct. 5-6
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
9:53 a.m., 3500 block of 25th Street; medical.
10:25 a.m., 3600 block of 30th Street; medical.
4:27 p.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; medical.
6:54 a.m., 3800 block of 18th Street; medical.
Oct. 6-7
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
9:56 a.m., 30th block of Lakewood Drive; sick.
4:11 p.m., 2700 block of 39th Avenue; sick.
5:58 p.m., 2900 block of 25th Street; sick.
7:10 p.m., 4500 block of 38th Street; sick.
5:45 a.m., 1700 block of Woodland Drive; sick.
