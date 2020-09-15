Public Record - Sept. 11-15

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Sept. 11-12
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
12:59 p.m., 2200 block and 10th Street; sick.
1:18 p.m., 1700 block and E. 23rd Street; sick.
7:24 p.m., 2600 block and Kummer Drive; sick.
2:43 a.m., 2900 block and Pershing Drive; sick.
Sept. 12-13
Fire calls
1:28 p.m., 18000 block of 280th Street; ditch fire.
3:36 p.m., 3200 block of 29th Avenue.
2:22 a.m., 4500 block of 63rd Street.
Rescue calls
10:02 a.m., 10th block of Lakewood Drive.
10:13 a.m., 800 block of E. 23rd Street.
10:28 a.m., 4000 block of 14th Street.
2:24 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue.
Sept. 13-14
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
10:37 a.m., 3300 block of 50th Street; fall.
2:07 p.m., 1100 block of E. 17th Street; fall.
11:13 p.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.
2:03 a.m., 2500 block of 46th Avenue; sick.
Sept. 14-15
Fire calls
1:05 p.m., 23000 block of 242nd Avenue; shed fire.
1:37 p.m., 100 block and 27th Street.
Rescue calls
8:41 a.m., 1900 block and 6th Street; medical.
4:29 p.m., 2600 block and 30th Street; medical.
3:04 a.m., 600 block an 23rd Avenue; medical.
