Public Record - Sept. 11-15
Public Record - Sept. 11-15

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Sept. 11-12

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

12:59 p.m., 2200 block and 10th Street; sick.

1:18 p.m., 1700 block and E. 23rd Street; sick.

7:24 p.m., 2600 block and Kummer Drive; sick.

2:43 a.m., 2900 block and Pershing Drive; sick.

Sept. 12-13

Fire calls

1:28 p.m., 18000 block of 280th Street; ditch fire.

3:36 p.m., 3200 block of 29th Avenue.

2:22 a.m., 4500 block of 63rd Street.

Rescue calls

10:02 a.m., 10th block of Lakewood Drive.

10:13 a.m., 800 block of E. 23rd Street.

10:28 a.m., 4000 block of 14th Street.

2:24 p.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue.

Sept. 13-14

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

10:37 a.m., 3300 block of 50th Street; fall.

2:07 p.m., 1100 block of E. 17th Street; fall.

11:13 p.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.

2:03 a.m., 2500 block of 46th Avenue; sick.

Sept. 14-15

Fire calls

1:05 p.m., 23000 block of 242nd Avenue; shed fire.

1:37 p.m., 100 block and 27th Street.

Rescue calls

8:41 a.m., 1900 block and 6th Street; medical.

4:29 p.m., 2600 block and 30th Street; medical.

3:04 a.m., 600 block an 23rd Avenue; medical.

Public record

 

