Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Sept. 11
Fire Calls
6:05 p.m., 1st Ave and 27th St, structure fire
Rescue Calls
9:31 a.m., 47th Ave and 27th St
5:42 p.m., 15th St and 17th Ave
7:54 p.m., E 17th St and E 12th Ave
8:27 p.m., 47th Ave and 27th St
