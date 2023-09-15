Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Sept. 13
Fire Calls
None
Rescue Calls
5:57 a.m., 36th Ave and 27th St
6:33 a.m., Kummer Dr and 26th Ave
11:49 a.m., 47th Ave and 27th St
6:45 p.m., 23rd St and 10th Ave
7:25 p.m., 18th St and 34th Ave
