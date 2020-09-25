Public Record - Sept. 23-24

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Sept. 23-24
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
9:25 a.m., 1600 block and Behlen Street; sick.
10:12 a.m., 4400 block and Sunrise Place; sick.
1:40 p.m., 2100 block and 17th Street; sick.
2:47 p.m., 19000 block and 250th Avenue (Polk County); sick.
4:56 p.m., 2500 block and E. 29th Avenue; sick.
3:22 p.m., 600 block and 27th Avenue; sick.
6:52 a.m., 3500 block and 25th Street; sick.
