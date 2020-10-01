Public Record - Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Sept. 29-30
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
1:21 p.m., 3000 block and 39th Avenue; sick.
3:48 p.m., 700 block and 20th Avenue; sick.
8:18 p.m., 3000 block and 39th Avenue; sick.
2:04 a.m., 2300 block and 19th Street; sick.
Sept. 30-Oct. 1
Fire calls
1:19 a.m., 1700 block of 25th Avenue; alarm activation.
Rescue calls
9:44 a.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.
11:29 a.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue; sick.
6:20 p.m., 800 block of 33rd Avenue; sick.
6:38 a.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue; sick.
9:56 p.m., 2600 block of Kummer Drive; sick.
1:33 a.m., 3500 block of 23rd Street; sick.
