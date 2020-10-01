 Skip to main content
Public Record - Sept. 29-Oct. 1
Columbus Fire Department activity log

Sept. 29-30

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

1:21 p.m., 3000 block and 39th Avenue; sick.

3:48 p.m., 700 block and 20th Avenue; sick.

8:18 p.m., 3000 block and 39th Avenue; sick.

2:04 a.m., 2300 block and 19th Street; sick.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Fire calls

1:19 a.m., 1700 block of 25th Avenue; alarm activation.

Rescue calls

9:44 a.m., 2800 block of 40th Avenue; sick.

11:29 a.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue; sick.

6:20 p.m., 800 block of 33rd Avenue; sick.

6:38 a.m., 3000 block of 39th Avenue; sick.

9:56 p.m., 2600 block of Kummer Drive; sick.

1:33 a.m., 3500 block of 23rd Street; sick.

