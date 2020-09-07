Public Record - Sept. 5-7

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Sept. 5-6
Fire calls
5:58 p.m., 2900 block and 18th Avenue; stove fire.
Rescue calls
8:34 a.m., 2800 block and 33rd Avenue; medical.
9:05 a.m., 2800 block of 31st Avenue; medical.
12:12 p.m., 3400 block of 36th Street; medical.
3:16 p.m., 1600 block of 31st Avenue; medical.
8:09 p.m., 3200 block of S. 16th Street; medical.
9:30 p.m., 2200 block of 23rd Street; medical.
3:23 a.m., 100 block and Center Road; medical.
6:28 a.m., 800 block of 33rd Avenue; medical.
Sept. 6-7
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
12:49 p.m., 900 block of 26th Avenue.
2:11 p.m., 2700 block of 23rd Street.
3:45 p.m., half mile south of Hwy. 30 on 370th Avenue; car accident.
6:03 p.m., E. 59th Avenue and Hwy. 30; car accident.
6:23 p.m., Hwy 81 and Hwy 30.
7:09 p.m., 3800 block of 27th Street.
