Public Record - Sept. 5-7
Public Record - Sept. 5-7

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Sept. 5-6

Fire calls

5:58 p.m., 2900 block and 18th Avenue; stove fire.

Rescue calls

8:34 a.m., 2800 block and 33rd Avenue; medical.

9:05 a.m., 2800 block of 31st Avenue; medical.

12:12 p.m., 3400 block of 36th Street; medical.

3:16 p.m., 1600 block of 31st Avenue; medical.

8:09 p.m., 3200 block of S. 16th Street; medical.

9:30 p.m., 2200 block of 23rd Street; medical.

3:23 a.m., 100 block and Center Road; medical.

6:28 a.m., 800 block of 33rd Avenue; medical.

Sept. 6-7

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

12:49 p.m., 900 block of 26th Avenue.

2:11 p.m., 2700 block of 23rd Street.

3:45 p.m., half mile south of Hwy. 30 on 370th Avenue; car accident.

6:03 p.m., E. 59th Avenue and Hwy. 30; car accident.

6:23 p.m., Hwy 81 and Hwy 30.

7:09 p.m., 3800 block of 27th Street.

