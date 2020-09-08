Public Record - Sept. 7-9

Columbus Fire Department activity log
Sept. 7-8
Fire calls
No fire calls.
Rescue calls
5:43 p.m., 1300 block of 8th Street; fall.
Sept. 8-9
Fire calls
8:56 a.m., 1800 block and 15th Street; alarm activation.
8:58 a.m., 4400 block and Old Mill Court; alarm activation.
Rescue calls
8:13 a.m., 170 block and North Road; sick.
11:56 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.
3:27 p.m., 4700 block and 27th Street; sick.
3:40 p.m., 1600 block and 23rd Street; car accident.
4 p.m., 2300 block and 18th Avenue; car accident.
6:40 p.m., 500 block and E. 23rd Street; sick.
7:16 p.m., 1300 block and 8th Street; sick.
12:48 a.m., 800 block and 20th Street; sick.
2:18 a.m., 3200 block and 29th Avenue; sick.
