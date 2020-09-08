 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Record - Sept. 7-9
View Comments
hot spotlight

Public Record - Sept. 7-9

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Fire Department activity log

Sept. 7-8

Fire calls

No fire calls.

Rescue calls

5:43 p.m., 1300 block of 8th Street; fall.

Sept. 8-9

Fire calls

8:56 a.m., 1800 block and 15th Street; alarm activation.

8:58 a.m., 4400 block and Old Mill Court; alarm activation.

Rescue calls

8:13 a.m., 170 block and North Road; sick.

11:56 a.m., 4500 block and 38th Street; sick.

3:27 p.m., 4700 block and 27th Street; sick.

3:40 p.m., 1600 block and 23rd Street; car accident.

4 p.m., 2300 block and 18th Avenue; car accident.

6:40 p.m., 500 block and E. 23rd Street; sick.

7:16 p.m., 1300 block and 8th Street; sick.

12:48 a.m., 800 block and 20th Street; sick.

2:18 a.m., 3200 block and 29th Avenue; sick.

Public record

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
St. Bons teacher wins award
Local

St. Bons teacher wins award

Kindergarten teacher Lynn Mielak was on her lunch break one year when she saw a St. Bonaventure student with pants that were too short.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mask use at the Platte County Courthouse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News