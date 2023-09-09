Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Sept. 7
Fire Calls
7:57 p.m., N Rose Ln and 8th Ave
Rescue Calls
2:23 a.m., 295th St and 175th Ave
10:58 a.m., 48th Ave and 28th St
11:30 a.m., SE 16th St and SE 44th Ave
9:45 p.m., 30th St and Fairlane Ave
Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
Sept. 7
Fire Calls
7:57 p.m., N Rose Ln and 8th Ave
Rescue Calls
2:23 a.m., 295th St and 175th Ave
10:58 a.m., 48th Ave and 28th St
11:30 a.m., SE 16th St and SE 44th Ave
9:45 p.m., 30th St and Fairlane Ave
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
After seeing how Duncan needed the My Place Bar and Grill following its closure, Levi and Abbey Wright decided to re-open the neighborhood business.
After 18 years in early childhood education, Mandy Wemhoff, owner of Mandy's Munchkins, has been named an Early Child Care Champion by two Neb…
The Columbus Area Children's Museum's early childhood area will feature soft structures, areas for parents and artwork by Columbus Native and …
A 37-year-old Columbus man was arrested on weapons and terroristic threats charges after deputies were called to the Agricultural Park during …
Connie R. Kropatsch
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.