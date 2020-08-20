Pulling through: Lakeview starts school Wednesday in-person

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Junior and senior high school teachers at Lakeview Community Schools agreed that students seemed more excited than usual on their first day back in the classrooms.

Lakeview had its first day of classes on Wednesday. Students in different grades were in the building in phases throughout the day.

Junior high students were in the building from 8:05 to 11:30 a.m. High schoolers attended during the afternoon, with juniors and seniors in class from 11:50 a.m. to 3:37 p.m. and freshman and sophomores from 12:25 to 3:37 p.m.

“They are, I feel, even more excited to be back, (that's the) the feeling I got from them. I think just being around each other and having the excitement of seeing their friends is awesome," Angela Witt said.

Witt teaches health and P.E. for eighth, ninth and 10th graders, so she had students in the morning and the afternoon. She said it was good to have her students back in the classroom.

“There might have been a thought of being anxious, but seeing those kids come in the classroom wiped it all away,” Witt said.

Classes have not taken place in person in the building since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.