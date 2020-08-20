Pulling through: Lakeview starts school Wednesday in-person

Junior and senior high school teachers at Lakeview Community Schools agreed that students seemed more excited than usual on their first day back in the classrooms.
Lakeview had its first day of classes on Wednesday. Students in different grades were in the building in phases throughout the day.
Junior high students were in the building from 8:05 to 11:30 a.m. High schoolers attended during the afternoon, with juniors and seniors in class from 11:50 a.m. to 3:37 p.m. and freshman and sophomores from 12:25 to 3:37 p.m.
“They are, I feel, even more excited to be back, (that's the) the feeling I got from them. I think just being around each other and having the excitement of seeing their friends is awesome," Angela Witt said.
Witt teaches health and P.E. for eighth, ninth and 10th graders, so she had students in the morning and the afternoon. She said it was good to have her students back in the classroom.
“There might have been a thought of being anxious, but seeing those kids come in the classroom wiped it all away,” Witt said.
Classes have not taken place in person in the building since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monte Jones teaches junior high students – specifically seventh-grade world history and eighth-grade American history. He also said the first day went well.
“There’s a lot of adjustments with kids having to wear masks and keeping more distance and cleaning. But I think kids are just so ready to back to a normal schedule that they were really excited,” Jones said.
Jody Helms and her husband, Mitch Helms, echoed Jones’ appreciation for a return to routine.
“I thought the kids handled the change well, with masks and the COVID thing and construction thing. They were anxious to get back to a routine, whether they like to admit it or not,” Mitch said.
Mitch teaches math for seventh and eighth grades and Jody teaches seventh- and eighth-grade science.
“Surprisingly, with everything, it was just like any other day,” Jody said. “I think the kids are excited to get back to a routine. I am.”
Some of the routines are different this year, Jody noted. For instance, kids have to put on sanitizer when they enter the room. Otherwise, she said, it was like any normal first day of school, with the addition of masks.
For lunchtime, students had staggered seating to meet social distancing standards with additional tables being set up in the gym.
Frequently touched areas are sanitized every third, fifth and seventh period. Students with certain locker numbers will alternate when they can access their locker to help 6 feet apart from their neighbors.
Additionally, water fountains are covered except for the water-bottle filter to help prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re excited to get back to school,” Principal Steve Borer said. “We’ve been out for five months. We just feel that it’s time to get back in school, get kids back in school, learning, doing social things that they would normally do at school.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
