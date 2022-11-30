Pumpkin collection held in Columbus

Keep Columbus Beautiful’s Feed the Goats pumpkin recycling program has continuously grown since first starting roughly four years ago, according to KCB Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera.

Held Nov. 25-27 in the Columbus Hy-Vee parking lot, residents were able to drop off their old pumpkins and gourds to be reused for a different purpose – snacks for goats. The collected pumpkins are sent to the farm of Amanda Delancey.

Delancey, who lives outside of Columbus, noted it’s not just the goats snacking on the squash – her chickens, sheep and her emu eat them as well.

Pumpkins are a natural dewormer, Delancey said, which she found out a few years ago while looking at a Facebook group about livestock. Delancey’s sheep and goats are dewormed twice a year and, by feeding them the old pumpkins, doesn’t need to do the fall deworming as the pumpkins take care of it.

Delancey said when the pumpkins come to her farm, she sets aside the ones that are in better condition for later use and throws the others onto the ground for the animals.

Typically, they will forgo a morning feeding the day of so that the livestock are hungry when the pumpkins come around, to ensure the animals will actually consume the pumpkins.

“It’s nice to give them the dewormer naturally,” Delancey said.

This year, KCB utilized a horse trailer for pumpkin collection as opposed to an open car trailer due to the large number of pumpkins collected in 2021. The car trailer last year had been weighed down with the squash.

Delancey added that the horse trailer was also used as last year there were many pumpkins that were placed around the car trailer and not in it, resulting in organizers having to spend more time and effort to prepare the pumpkins for transportation.

“I think we had more of a turnout for the Thanksgiving time versus the Halloween because our weather was better,” Oceguera said. “They (the pumpkins) didn't get all mushy and gross prior to Thanksgiving, so people were able to kind of hold on to them a little bit longer.”

Pumpkins are an item that can be disposed of organically, Oceguera, and people purchase larger and larger pumpkins these days, which can get quite heavy when disposed of in the trash.

“The whole issue actually came about because a lot of garbage hauling companies, the person in the front office was calling, seeing if there was something that we can do,” Oceguera said. “…The garbage men were having one heck of a time always carrying all this extra weight around this time of the year, where you have all the seasonal pumpkins out as decorations or whatnot. They’ve just seen a lot of it in there a normal everyday garbage around this time.”

The pumpkin collection event is a quick way to help keep the squash out of the landfill and used in a beneficial way, Oceguera added.

Keep Columbus Beautiful has affiliate groups throughout Nebraska, and Oceguera said she gave a presentation on the program at a state conference. There are other affiliates in agriculture-based communities who hold similar events, she said.

“It's a great reuse project,” Oceguera said.

Delancey said she is considering holding another pumpkin collection event in a couple of weeks if there appears to be a need.