PUMPKIN RUN FUN

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday afternoon that a reported shooting incident is under investigation.
Small-town celebrations, decorations and businesses are a staple feature of the holiday season, and to celebrate that, the Nebraska Passport p…
Golf carts will be allowed on certain streets in Columbus in the near future.
During development in pregnancy, infants normally have a small channel in their heart, more specifically their aorta. Very close to or sometim…
Since 2001, Lynette's Dance Studio has performed at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando Florida as part of their halftime show. This year, they're doin…
For Allison (Ally) and Addison (Addy) Vavricek, animal showmanship isn't just a hobby, it's a way of life. And, they have the awards to show it.
Progress is moving along at Columbus Public Schools’ new Kramer Education Center, as well as the school district’s plans for further development.
Siblings Kaleigh and Garrett Ruth have been involved in 4-H since a young age and have been taking part in the Nebraska State Fair for several years.
Working with family can be tough, but Lynsay and Cody Luchsinger, along with Cody’s brother Trevor Luchsinger, have found that sweet spot.