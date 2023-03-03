A little less than a year ago, Terrace Books Owner Dee Howerter decided she wanted to run a business around something she loved: books.

"I come from nursing then science and was just at a point in my life where I wanted something that brings me joy and it was either books or music and I leaned toward books," Howerter said. "That’s honestly what it was, looking for something that brings me joy and if I can bring joy to other people by doing it that’s all the better."

Around the time she opened the local book store, 2507 11th St. in Columbus, customers suggested she apply to be part of the Nebraska Passport, an initiative based out of McCook to "help travelers discover Nebraska's hidden gems." At the time she applied, she said, she wasn't really expecting to actually make the list. Much to her surprise, she did.

"I thought 'Well, maybe I'll apply and in a few years maybe we'll actually get chosen.' I never expected we'd get chosen for the passport in our first year of business, it's very exciting," Howerter said.

As part of the list, Terrace Books will be listed as a "must-stop" in Nebraska for those wishing to complete their passport. Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said that the passport is an activity for people who are looking for places to stop and explore as well.

"Whether it's a location that has been around for quite some time or it's something new and exciting in the community, it brings people in that have a curiosity of seeing what your community has to offer," McNeil said.

The residual traffic from these kind of travelers, McNeil said, benefits other area businesses as well. As an example, McNeil added, people may stop to see Terrace Books and, upon leaving, decide to visit Zeekey'z Pork in a Boat or Glur's Tavern while they're in the area. With around 1,000 people completing the full 70-stop passport a year, she said, it brings a lot of people into town.

"The passport program is really unique, people just love to get out and see what's different about your state," McNeil said. "Because of their location, people have to get off the highway and that's nice too. We've been trying to think of ways to bet people to our downtown and see what we have to offer."

Howerter said Columbus has a lot to offer travelers if they look around a little. With Terrace Books being in the historic downtown area, she hopes they will explore a lot of the local points of interest while they visit.

"If they're going to make a trip to Columbus, they want to see something downtown, they want to see something original," Howerter said. "It's not just about making it to the bookstore, it's about making it to Columbus and getting to share with people across the state and outside of it what all we have to offer."

Jacquie Smith, who visits Terrace Books often with her daughter Sara, said that she thinks it's great that they were added to the list, as it supports the bookstore she and many others frequent as well as the community as a whole.

"The whole place, it's just a wonderful atmosphere. It's just happy and reading is something that’s important to my daughter and I and we love to support a local business, we needed a local bookstore," Smith said.

The passport can be downloaded digitally via the app or by requesting a hard copy at nebraskapassport.com/request. Passport season begins May 1 and ends Sept. 30. Stamps can be collected at each stop and a full book can be redeemed for a prize.