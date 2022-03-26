Puttin' Around Columbus set for next weekend

People are invited to go “Puttin’ Around Columbus” for a good cause next weekend.

The popular Next Generation Kiwanis of Columbus event will be back in action on April 2. Being held from noon to 5 p.m., the fundraiser will include a put-put course at six participating bars/restaurants around town. Teams have six tries to get the ball in the hole at each establishment.

“One of the locations is going to have a little bit of a different kind of twist,” said Irina Brown, a Next Generation Kiwanis member who serves on the event’s committee. “We're not really letting people know what it is quite yet. We just want to kind of have it be a little bit of a surprise once you get there.”

Started in 2014, this year’s Puttin’ Around Columbus will be the first one held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last event was held in 2019.

Next weekend’s event already has about 22 teams signed up, Brown noted on Friday. Previous events have seen more than 40 teams participate, she said.

“Hopefully this year it takes off and the next year it can be even bigger,” Brown added.

Sarah Lindberg, co-president of Next Generation Kiwanis, said that the event has been popular in the past.

“I think it's hard coming back from COVID just because people hadn't been doing anything. I definitely think we're seeing a slight downturn in participation, but we're hoping that since people are starting to get out and about a little bit more, that it'll pick back up,” Lindberg said.

Brown agreed.

“I know last two years have been hard to get out and do stuff so we're just trying to kind of bring back the fun of going out with your friends, spending an afternoon visiting the restaurants, bars, ordering food, ordering drinks, and just spending time out in the community and maybe going to different places that you don't normally go to. All of the proceeds do go to Comfort Closets, so that's also a really great cause for the Columbus area,” Brown said.

Comfort Closets is a program that provides an assortment of hygiene items and school supplies to local children who come to school regularly without them.

Lindberg noted the importance of the program.

“Even in places like Columbus, so many children go to school without basic necessities being met,” said Lindberg, who also serves as co-chair of the Comfort Closets committee. “I think it's difficult to think about the town you live in (and) people don't have what they need, younger kids go to school without breakfast and don't have basic hygiene project products.”

Four people can participate in a team for Puttin’ Around Columbus, and the cost is $80 per team to participate. People must be at least 18-years-old to take part in the event due to it being held in a bar setting, and the 18-year-old can be the designated driver.

“You can either have four people playing and then a designated driver and then you can take turns with that fifth person. Or you can have four people on your team and that fourth person be your designate the driver,” Brown said.

There will be a prize for the best team costume. According to Brown, people at bars and volunteers will be able to vote for their favorite team costume. There will be other prizes as well, but those will be revealed at the end of the event.

“I think the costume part is going to be a lot of fun. People have some great ideas. We already have some really fun team names,” Brown said.

Those interested in participating in the event must register by March 31. Registration can be done by emailing nextgenkiwanis@gmail.com or visiting the Puttin’ Around Columbus Facebook page.

Lindberg said she encourages people to go out next weekend and help do something good for the community.

“We're kind of trying to introduce a couple other concepts and different things to it that'll make it really fun,” she said. “You can't go wrong with having fun and doing something with your friends that supports a local organization that stays local and helps a local community.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.