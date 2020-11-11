Putting hope to work

Hope.

Anybody else think each of us, our families, our state and our nation could use a little?

I’ll spare you the list of current challenges, because I’ll bet you know those in great detail. We see and hear them – we live them – every day. What maybe you don’t get as much exposed to as much are reasons for hope.

Let me suggest this week that we have more than 200 years of evidence that gives us reason to hope our nation can and will survive bumpy and divisive times.

Further, I’ll mention that the world’s best scientists are working on and making progress toward a vaccine in multiple efforts around the globe.

Business owners have reason to hope because the U.S. has the most resilient, adaptable and entrepreneurial economy the world has ever seen.

Communities and charities have seen reason to hope all year, as Nebraskans have stepped forward to support Giving Days, fundraisers and neighbors again and again.

Our state was given reason to hope by what our high school students told us in the Youth Survey last spring. In short, they largely want what we have to offer in Nebraska: family, stability, security, great schools for their kids and a place they can make a difference.