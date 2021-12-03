PVLA book fair underway

Platte Valley Literacy Association (PVLA) Director Mary Wiegand said since she could remember she had her nose in a book.

Realizing how vital reading is, Wiegand said, she hoped the PVLA can have an event to help community members find a good novel.

One way the organization has done that is through PVLA’s Scholastic Book Fair. The fourth annual fair began Thursday at the Columbus Family Resource Center, 3020 18th St. Suite 4. It will also be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the same location.

“When I was in school, you read over the summer,” Wiegand said. “… I’ve always stressed to my kids how important it was to read. My kids always had a book in their hands. We always went to the library. Books are great. They’re easy to pack and carry. You can do so much with books. You can learn so much from books than putting kids in front of the TV.”

The fair has a variety of new books for all ages, ranging from young kids starting in pre-kindergarten to ones for an older audience. It also has cookbooks, bookmarkers, journals and posters – which included The Child, better known as Baby Yoda, from the TV show “The Mandalorian” – for sale.

Although the book fair is a fundraiser for PVLA, most of the funds for the organization come from the Columbus Area United Way’s general campaign, said Wiegand, who’s been the Platte Valley Literacy Association director for five years.

“When I started, I kind of wanted a fundraiser that’s just specifically for Platte County Literacy,” she said. “Obviously, with literacy in our name, what could be a better fundraiser than books? Scholastic is a really good brand for books. We don’t have a bookstore per se except for Walmart. So we thought this was a great opportunity to have a book right before Christmas.”

Columbus Public Library Director Karen Connell, who is also the PVLA board secretary, said the book fair isn’t only a fundraiser for the organization but a way to raise awareness about it.

“They provide a lot of good services to the community and fill that gap for GEDs and English as a second language,” Connell said. “… Books are always a good thing speaking as a library director. It helps kids in school and education and really different topics and themes and other things you otherwise wouldn’t know about. It’s great to have.”

Wiegand and Connell said the fair was also a good way to buy books for their families. Wiegand added jokingly that the PVLA staff are probably their best customers.

But those funds are going toward a good cause. Wiegand said the funds will help the PVLA get tutors and offer its services.

“This (book fair) is a great way for them to come in,” she said. “If they buy a book, well part of those proceeds come back to us and all that money stays here in Columbus.”

