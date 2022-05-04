PVLA receives grant for new books

The Platte Valley Literacy Association (PVLA) has received a much needed grant for new books, both for its own programming and classes in the Central Community College Adult Education program.

The two programs, which are housed in the same space and work alongside one another, offer assistance in adult education and citizenship and employability services.

The PVLA announced this week it will receive 153 books worth a total of $5,522.10.

PVLA Executive Director Mary Wiegand said there will be a wide variety of books that all classes will be able to benefit from.

“For instance, we're getting some citizenship books called ‘Passing the Test.’ Some computer books to use for computer class, GED – which is our high school equivalency – we're getting books for them,” Wiegand said, noting there’s also books on topics such as science, social studies and U.S. history.

The grant was available through the National Book Fund, which provides adult literacy and basic education programs with educational materials. This is the first time PVLA has received this grant, Wiegand added.

“It's a pretty standard application that we fill out and you need to explain who you are, what you do, how many students you serve, the demographics of your students and then what exactly we are planning on doing with these books,” Wiegand said.

From there, she said, an order form is provided and the organization receiving funding selects what books it needs and the quantity.

“That way they are sending you books that you need,” she added.

The new books are necessary because many need replaced. The students are allowed to take their books home and books are not always returned in good condition or at all, Wiegand said.

CCC Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Saul noted that the new books will be especially beneficial to her side of the operations.

“Our tutoring sessions, particularly, we tend to use a lot of books. It'll be a great resource to have for them to use for the tutored students as well as the tutors,” Saul said. “We are also getting a library over in our new space. So more stuff to fill that out with as well. We're really excited about it.”

Both programs’ original space at the Columbus Family Resource Center is in the process of being renovated. They’re still in that facility but are housed across the hall until the project is complete. There will be more classrooms, designated tutoring areas and a library.

Saul said she wasn’t yet sure when the new space would be ready but work has been progressing there quickly.

“I'm particularly excited for the library and actually to have designated tutoring spaces,” Saul said. “Our lovely volunteers and our students will have a designated space to work rather than, ‘Oh, well, this room is open now.’”

The students won’t be the only ones benefiting from the new books.

“There'll be some teachers’ books that they can use, there'll be student books. And then they'll also be used for our tutors when they meet with their students. It's always nice that the tutor has the same textbook … that way they can help the student a little more,” Wiegand said.

“I'm very happy, very pleased and humbled that we were able to get these books.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

