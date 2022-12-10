Q&A: Columbus Community Hospital's Lucas Novotny

Editor's Note: Lucas Novotny is a certified strength and conditioning specialist who started at Columbus Community Hospital in September. In light of the hospital's plans to offer high-performance training groups through the Columbus Sports Performance Center, the Telegram sat down with Novotny to talk to him about his background as one of the professionals involved with the groups, and, more specifically, on his experience with sports training.

Question: What is your specialty?

Answer: I'm the director of sports performance and training for the hospital. Layman's terms, I'm a strength and conditioning coach, it's what I've been my entire career. The field of strength and conditioning is fairly new, it began being prevalent in colleges in the late '90s, early 2000s and has really began to be pretty common in high schools. That being said, my background, I've been a certified strength coach for 12 years now and I have close to 10 years experience in the collegiate setting, primarily Division I. My first position was Division II, my most recent position was at the University of Nebraska, strength coach for baseball and women's soccer from 2014-2019. I had an opportunity to oversee a very large school district down in Arkansas, a couple of junior highs, biggest high school in the state. That's kind of my experience, a lot of experience with collegiate and professional athletes and also quite a bit with junior high and high school age.

Q: What drew you to this line of work?

A: I always loved sports and I always loved science. I was very busy with sports growing up, started training myself when I was 13, so this is back in the '90s when strength and conditioning wasn't very prevalent. I came into a situation where I had an injury that kind of ended my competitive days and so it was kind of time to figure out what I was going to do as I grew up. When I discovered there was a field of exercise science I knew that was going to be a good place for me. I went to exercise science at Southern Illinois University, I did both my undergrad and graduate studies there, my graduate degree was in exercise physiology. Long story short, I've always loved training, been very fascinated and interested in science so the field that combines the two of those was a pretty easy choice to me.

Q: What do you like about this field?

A: It's really fun making athletes more resilient to injury and seeing them have successful careers, not get injured and seeing their athletic numbers improve, you know, their power and speed and agility. Those are all awesome parts of this field. I think as a person and as a coach, though, what I enjoy the most are the relationships. We're talking about really vital times in a young person's life, no matter if they're starting junior high or high school or college, those are some very vital developmental periods in a young person's life and I really enjoy being able to have a positive impact on not just athletic careers but running a program and a culture that is going to foster better people, more successful people. I think that's the most enjoyable aspect of it to me. There's so much that goes into consistent training as an athlete: Hard work, discipline, teamwork, taking care of yourself, your facility, your equipment. Running a program that fosters that type of culture and seeing how people develop as people is a very valuable reward of the job as well as the athletic performance side.

Q: What is the best part of working with those Division I, collegiate and professional athletes?

A: I would say the relationships. Collegiate athletes I've worked with, there's a number of baseball players I worked with at Nebraska that are playing major league or minor league right now and there are a number that are off in the workforce and being very successful there. Having those relationships and staying in touch with all of them, seeing their successes is pretty awesome. (I would say) the same thing with women's soccer, there's a handful of them that are playing in the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) and quite a few that are operating as successful individuals. Being able to hope that I had a little piece in that, I would say that's the most rewarding experience working with that population.