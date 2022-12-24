Q&A: Santa Claus: Jolly old St. Nick talks about last minute Christmas preparations

In light of Christmas being around the corner and Santa Claus being in Columbus for several weeks now, The Columbus Telegram sat down with Claus to ask him about Christmas.

Question: How does Santa visit every house in one night?

Answer: I can't tell you that because if I told you, some other Santa would want to take my place and I can't divulge that kind of information.

Q: How do you get in houses with no chimney?

A: That's another thing, everyone wants to get into Santa's business and Santa just has to keep all this information private. We have ways of doing it but I can't divulge that information. Mrs. Claus and I have discussed people wanting to get into this business and we can't have that.

Q: How do the reindeer fly?

A: That's another one I can't tell you. If everyone knew how to make reindeer fly, the sky would be so congested with traffic.

Q: What is your favorite cookie?

A: Chocolate chip. Santa's favorite is chocolate chip cookies and milk.

Q: What is your favorite Christmas memory?

A: What makes you happy is when you see kids going off to church, doing their little program at church and afterwards, Santa gets to come to their house with presents. That's always nice.

Q: What is something someone asked for that stuck with you all these years?

A: It's amazing, there's a lot of kids I've talked to over the years that don't want anything, they said we just want peace in the world or they would say they wanted grandma or grandpa to get well from illness. It lightens the heart a little bit to see kids not set on getting presents. It's a nice thing to hear from the kids.

Q: What do you say when someone asks if you're real?

A: I usually don't answer it, they say "are you real?" and I say "I'm real, I'm here" and they usually don't go on beyond that. The thing you have is the ones challenging on if I'm real or not are older.

I also use the elves, they've become popular, elf on a shelf started and it's great. I tell them my elves are watching, they say "I don't have an elf" and I say "yes, you do, you just don't see them." They have names for the elves so when I say the elves are watching they behave. When they haven't been, I tell them that makes Mrs. Claus upset. She's in charge of the elves, since I don't have time to distribute toys and get things ready so Mrs. Claus takes care of them. I contact the elves on Mondays and they tell me what's going on. I tell Mrs. Claus and she puts it in the book (of naughty and nice names).

Q: What is your favorite part?

A: Just to see the look on a kid's face, they're happy, joyous, they come running to give Santa a big hug. Not all of them do, some of the one-year to 18-month-olds are screamers, that's kind of the norm; I'd say 80% of them don't want anything to do with Santa.

I always tell the kids they've got to have cookies and milk and something for the reindeer. One of the things I did last year was I got some kids together and told them make sure nobody eats the cookies before Santa gets there because last year I had gone to a house, put the presents under the tree and somebody had eaten them. I thought it was the dad. The kids I was with turned around to their father and said "Dad!"