Q&A with DBA Coordinator Heather Giffrow

It doesn’t take long to see that Heather Giffrow has a passion for downtown Columbus.

The Columbus transplant, TopStitch owner and Downtown Business Association (DBA) coordinator said she hopes the DBA can help attract visitors and residents alike to the place in town she loves most.

Giffrow – who’s been the DBA coordinator for around two years - recently sat down with The Columbus Telegram to explain the DBA and some upcoming events.

Question: Where are you from originally?

Answer: I was born and raised in Omaha. I relocated with my husband to start a small business (TopStitch) here in Columbus. I’ve been a resident of Columbus for seven years. We’ve had TopStitch for seven years in Columbus.

Q: What do you like about Columbus?

A: I was very fortunate to learn that the community is so strong and included me when we went through the flood (in 2019). We had 3 feet of water in our shop from the river. At that point, it was very easy for my husband and me to just pack up and go someplace different. But the way the community rallied (around) me and my husband, I’m in a forever debt to Columbus for what they did.

Q: How long have you been with the DBA?

A: I’ve been with the DBA for a few years. But with COVID, it kind of was turned upside down. So I feel like I’m almost rebranding it and redeveloping it. In the past, there’s been a lot of activities that the DBA has put on. I feel like there are so many different activities that I feel like we are riding the coattails of everyone else. So I’m trying to make it more meaningful and something special to downtown and not something that everyone else is doing.

Q: What are some DBA events coming up?

A: Our biggest event is Lawn Chairs on the Square. That has always been a 12-week concert series where we’ve cut it down to six weeks. That’s because it is a lot of work. It takes a lot of money and trying to find sponsorships. It’s always a challenge. We also take care of all the banners that are hung up downtown like the Christmas and summer ones. The Christmas lights are probably the biggest thing that we do. People get mixed up and think the City (of Columbus) does the wreaths, Christmas lights and everything but it’s really the DBA that sponsors and pays for all of that. It’s the downtown businesses that - through their dues - pay for those.

Q: Could you explain how the DBA works?

A: The DBA is (filled) with businesses that are downtown or that were previously in downtown. So some businesses are no longer downtown like Mead Lumber. They have always been a great supporter of the DBA. (The businesses) pay a yearly due. It goes into an account and we take those monies and we put it back into having events downtown.

Q: What’s your goal for downtown Columbus?

A: My vision and goal are to make people aware of what’s downtown and get more people to downtown. I truly think there’s something for everyone downtown from the bars to shopping to car part stores to welding and manufacturing. There’s something for everyone downtown. I feel like that’s my job. It’s to get that out there and explain what there is downtown.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

