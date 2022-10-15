Q&A with Dr. Kindred, new CCH psychiatrist

Editor's note: Erin Kindred is a new psychiatrist at the Columbus Psychiatry Clinic. The Columbus Telegram recently talked to Kindred about herself and her new position.

Question: What is your story? (Where are you from, how did you get to this career?) What made you pick this career path?

Answer: I was born and raised in North Platte, Nebraska. I also spent summers and two years of high school in O’Neill, Nebraska. After high school, I worked several jobs that weren’t for me, but at age 24, I began working in a group home for teenage girls in North Platte.

Many of the girls had mental health issues, were on medications, and needed to see a psychiatrist, and it would often take months to get into one. I had always liked psychology, but through my work with the girls and seeing their needs, I became interested in the medical side of mental illness and decided I wanted to go into psychiatry.

In addition to my experience with the girls, I also had family members who struggled with mental illness and who had difficulty with getting into see a psychiatrist. The high demand and low access to mental health care in rural Nebraska was apparent and was a need I hoped to help fill by becoming a psychiatrist.

I went back to college online through Peru State to get my bachelor’s degree in psychology while continuing to work full time for the group home. When I decided to go to medical school, I was almost done with my bachelor’s in psychology, but had to complete my pre-medicine requirements, so took classes through Mid-Plains Community College and then traveled back and forth from North Platte to Kearney to complete more requirements through UNK.

I was able to graduate from Peru State College with a bachelor's of science in psychology and a bachelor's of science in psychobiology (neuroscience) from UNK. I applied for medical school and was accepted in early admission through the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. After completing my medical school, I was accepted into psychiatry residency at Creighton University Medical Center-University of Nebraska joint psychiatry program.

After my graduation from residency in 2021, I was accepted into a Behavioral Neurology Neuropsychiatry Fellowship Program at UNMC in the Neurology Department and graduated in June, 2022. My specialty is psychiatry but I also have a subspecialty in Neuropsychiatry, evaluating neurocognitive disorders and treating psychiatric symptoms due to neurological disease.

Q: What is the best part of your job?

A: The best part of my job is when I have a patient who is very ill and really struggling, or feels like they haven’t been heard, and through meeting with them, they feel heard and I can use my knowledge and training to get them on the right treatment and see a huge improvement in their quality of life and outcomes. Sometimes, there is only so much that can be done, which is often difficult, but when a patient is able to feel that I am listening to them and that they are not alone, it can be just as beneficial for them on their journey as the medicine is for them.

Q: What all do you do on a daily basis?

A: I actually practice in multiple locations. I work in the outpatient clinic in Columbus, Nebraska, 20 hours per week seeing psychiatric and neuropsychiatric patients for evaluation and treatment. I chose to work here for several reasons, including that it is a rural community, there is a high need, and also because my colleague, Dr. Venkata Kolli, is here and has had wonderful things to say about this community. I also work two days of the week on the consult liaison psychiatry service at Nebraska Medicine seeing patients on the medical floor who have psychiatric needs. Four days out of the month I work in the psychiatric emergency services department at Nebraska Medicine seeing those who come in with psychiatric emergencies.

I am also an assistant professor of psychiatry at University of Nebraska Medical Center, helping to teach medical students and residents. Lastly, I sometimes work in Norfolk at Faith Regional Hospital in the inpatient psychiatric unit on weekends to help fill in when needed. Each of these settings requires a different set of skills as a psychiatrist and allows me to see a myriad of patients with many different illnesses and severity of illness from those who are acutely ill to those who are stable on treatment.

Q: What is something that you would tell yourself back when you first started on this career path?

A: What I would tell myself, I could go back and do so at the beginning of this journey, would be that I absolutely am making the best decision of my life. It was a long road, filled with a lot of challenges, but it is absolutely one of the most rewarding and best decisions I ever made.

Q: What is something that was different than you expected going into this (easier or harder)?

A: I think that I tried to manage my expectations as I went through this journey and didn’t try to anticipate too much about what I would experience or feel about it. I do have to say that medical school was more difficult than I had anticipated, even though I anticipated it would be challenging, I’m not sure I was prepared for how difficult it really would be. I have three children, so going to medical school with three young children was probably more difficult than I anticipated, but was most definitely worth it. I also think that I underestimated how much I would love this career and how much passion I would feel for doing it and helping others. Even though the cost was high and it was challenging, it has been much more rewarding by far for myself, my family, and I hope for patients as well.