Editor's note: Jason Cline has accepted an offer to serve as the next superintendent of Lakeview Community Schools. The Lakeview board of education had been set to vote on Cline's contract, which would begin July 1, at its May 8 meeting. The Columbus Telegram recently completed a Q&A with Cline to introduce him to the community.

Question: Where are you from originally? Why did you get into education? What is your background in/what is your previous work experience?

Answer: I am originally from Atchison, Kansas. This is where I spent my childhood, attending a parochial school until the fifth grade when my parents transferred me to USD 409, Atchison Public Schools. While in Atchison, I participated in many activities such as church youth groups, community service events and competed on several athletic teams. While in high school, I began working with the youth through vacation Bible school and umpiring youth baseball games. During this time of my life, I realized I wanted to be involved in positively impacting young children’s lives. Upon graduating high school, I attended Kansas State University.

While at Kansas State University, I found myself involved with the public school system's after-school activities and helping with the Boys and Girls Club. While majoring in elementary education, I had the opportunity to be part of several different K-6 classrooms. My experiences of teaching in these diverse classrooms gave me an incredible outlook on the growth and development of children. After graduating from Kansas State University, I accepted my first job teaching fifth grade at Scott Magnet School in Topeka, Kansas.

While in Topeka my life changed. I married my wife, Heather, and learned what it truly meant to be an educator. The experiences I gained while teaching at Scott Magnet School gave me a solid foundation that I have built upon during my years as an educator. After two years of teaching in Topeka, I started looking for a job closer to home as my wife and I were both from Atchison and wanted to start a family. Soon after, I was hired by Hiawatha School District to teach fifth grade.

In Hiawatha, I found myself inspired to take on more leadership; therefore, I was awarded the opportunity to coach, work on science curriculum, and be the student council sponsor. I enjoyed the responsibilities and soon began to have thoughts of being an administrator. While teaching in Hiawatha, my wife and I had our first child, a beautiful daughter named Courtney. Shortly after Courtney arrived Atchison Public Schools contacted me. With my family's best interest in mind, I bid farewell to Hiawatha.

I was hired to teach sixth grade science and social studies at Atchison Middle School. In reality, this was a goal of mine as I was able to teach along with the teachers who impacted my life. Returning to Atchison allowed me to pursue my education by enrolling in the Benedictine College Masters in School Leadership Program. While attending Benedictine, I became more involved in leadership roles with USD 409. I became part of the district site council, was the sixth grade team leader, coached several sports, was acting administrator when administrators were out of the building, was involved with adopting new textbooks, steering committee and was part of the social studies and science curriculum team. I believe that these leadership roles gave me an advantage in becoming an administrator.

In the winter of 2008, my wife and I were blessed with our second child, a son, Carson. As I completed my master's degree it was time for me to accept new challenges and take the leap from a teacher to an administrator. I accepted my first assistant principal position in Liberal, Kansas. As the assistant intermediate principal, my main focus was on discipline and attendance. I gained experience dealing with parents, local law enforcement and community members. I also gained an understanding of reviewing district policies and the importance of establishing positive relationships with all stakeholders of the community. These experiences created a unique opportunity for me to accept the position in Schuyler, Nebraska, which had more responsibilities and leadership opportunities.

While in Schuyler, I served as the assistant middle school principal/athletic director and worked with multicultural families, attendance, scheduling, athletics and coaches and helped rewrite school handbooks. As the assistant principal/athletic director I was present at school functions and within the community where I built positive lifelong relationships between the school and the community. I became more active in the overall education process at the local and state level, allowing me a chance of becoming a superintendent.

After a few years in Schuyler, I was offered a principal position in Wellington, Kansas, for a K-5 building. This was a tough decision, however; moving back to Kansas allowed my wife to begin her master's in school counseling. This move gave me the experience I needed as a principal while allowing me to reach my career goal of becoming a superintendent. I began pursuing my certificate at Wichita State University for my superintendent licensure. As a building principal, I continued building positive relationships among teachers, parents and community members and gained knowledge on budget and school finance. I also helped with the passing of a bond project for the security and safety of the entire school district. I started working closely with district office personnel. Upon completing my superintendent licensure and visiting with my previous superintendent, I decided to pursue a superintendent position, leading me to Hay Springs, Nebraska.

While in Hay Springs, I gained the necessary experience of being a superintendent. These experiences included financial knowledge, what it meant to listen between school and community, and the daily duties of a superintendent. During this time I learned to effectively communicate with the state education employees and legislatures/senators. Being in Hay Springs was a great opportunity and one that I am very grateful for. While in Hay Springs, the challenge of being more than 10 hours away from family played a toll on my family as this was a time when my father-in-law suffered a stroke and we needed to move closer to Kansas.

In 2017, I was selected as the next superintendent for USD 430 South Brown County. I knew before accepting the position that USD 430 had some challenges that needed immediate attention. For example, the budget was a concern, academics were low, the curriculum was not aligned or updated, technology was lagging, the condition of facilities deteriorated and a large number of employees would be retiring soon. I accepted the position because I was confident in the skills I acquired over my career. I am proud of what has been accomplished over the last six years and am confident that USD 430 is moving in the right direction. Under my leadership USD 430 has established board goals, completed a five-year strategic plan, increased capital outlay fund, increased the base pay for teachers, acquired several grants, updated technology, addressed the curriculum, improved academics, developed a facility assessment plan, conduct engaging and meaningful professional development, successfully passed a $7 million bond and have been very proactive in finding qualified teachers to fill spots left by retiring teachers. Knowing our oldest will be graduating very soon and our youngest will be entering his sophomore year, my wife and I agree that now is a great time for our family to explore other options and challenges.

Q: What do you like about working in education?

A: I love seeing young people succeed and have success. The relationships educators are able to build with students are truly incredible. I strongly believe that educators have the best job in the world! Educators have the ability to shape the future and to guide and instruct future generations! No other profession has this opportunity; to me, it's very exciting!

Q: What attracted you to Lakeview Community Schools?

A: Lakeview has been on my radar since I worked in Schuyler 13 years ago because of its values and the positive reputation they have in education. When the superintendent position opened up I researched the district and quickly learned that Lakeview is a very special place. During my interview, I quickly felt a connection with the students, staff and community members that I had the chance to visit with throughout the day. Lakeview feels like home and has been very welcoming! I am truly honored to be selected to serve the Lakeview Community!

Q: What do you hope to bring to the school district?

A: I will strive to continue the success that Lakeview has achieved. We will continue to excel while developing lifelong learners through positive relationships with students, parents, staff and community members. It is an exciting time to be in education and I will work with all stakeholders to make sure that we are providing the best opportunities for all the students that attend Lakeview Community Schools! Go Vikings!