Q&A with Nebraska novelist and historian Melissa Amateis

Nebraska novelist and historian Melissa Amateis has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to World War II history, and she will be bringing it to Columbus.

The Nebraska native will speak about WWII and Nebraska's relation with the war at 2 p.m. Friday in room 127 of the Columbus Public Library, 2419 14th St.

She has written two nonfiction books, "Nebraska POW Camps: A History of World War II Prisoners in the Heartland" in 2014 and "World War II Nebraska" in 2020.

On Tuesday, The Columbus Telegram talked with Amateis about her novels and the impact Nebraska had on World War II.

Question: Could you talk about your background?

Answer: I earned my (bachelor’s) in history from Chadron State College in 1997, my (master’s) in history from University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2004 and I'm currently working on my PhD in history from UNL.

Q: Where are you from in Nebraska? Where do you live now?

A: I was born and raised on a farm near Bridgeport, Nebraska. I currently live in Lincoln with my daughter.

Q: How did you get into WWII history?

A: I grew up listening to stories from my great uncles about their service in Europe and in the Philippines but I didn't start really getting into it until I watched the 1990 movie, “Memphis Belle.” I was hooked but it was more of a hobby.

But in graduate school, I took a course on Nazi Germany and decided to change my focus from the French Revolution to World War II. I'm much more interested in the social aspect of the conflict instead of on the battles, armaments, and tactics. That's why a lot of my work centers on the American home front.

Q: What do you hope people can take away from your talk?

A: I hope people will realize just how much Nebraska contributed to the war effort. We did unique things here - the Scrap Drive, the North Platte Canteen - and we should be proud of it. I also hope people will realize that we also had our issues of racism and bigotry, too. Some communities were not welcoming to black servicemen and their families. It's not something we talk about but we should.

Q: Why do you think it’s important to talk about WWII and Nebraska’s involvement in the war?

A: As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor this month, those who were directly involved in this war are almost gone. It's imperative that we keep discussing this conflict because there are still so many parts of it that we haven't really examined. The American home front is often overlooked in favor of the overseas battles and big personalities like Churchill and Eisenhower, and that's why I think discussing what we did right here in our state is vital.

Since we're located in the middle of the United States, a lot of people tend to think nothing much happens here. That couldn't be further from the truth during WWII. We made a significant contribution to fighting the Axis powers, whether it was through training pilots or airplane mechanics, making bombs, gathering scrap or giving soldiers a warm send-off at the North Platte Canteen.

Q: Do you have an interesting factoid that you would like to share?

A: We had several (prisoner of war) camps here in Nebraska that held German and Italian prisoners. Many would be surprised to know that some former German POWs came back to live in Nebraska after the war because they'd been treated so well here.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

