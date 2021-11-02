Q&A with new City of Columbus Economic Coordinator Jean Van Iperen

Editor's note: Recently, the City of Columbus added a new member to its team -- Jean Van Iperen. Van Iperen will be the City of Columbus economic coordinator. To help the community get to know her, the following is a Q&A between Van Iperen and The Columbus Telegram.

Question: When did you start your new job?

Answer: I started the new job on Monday, Oct. 25, so am just finishing my first week.

Q: Where did you move from?

A: I moved from Hamilton, Missouri, where I served as the city administrator for the last five years. I’m originally from the Albion area so was interested in moving back to the area and getting closer to family.

Q: What’s your background?

A: I am a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate with a degree in journalism. I owned and operated the Albion News for 16 years after my father passed away (he was the previous owner who also served as the publisher for 16 years). During my tenure at the paper, we purchased the Petersburg Press and owned that for nine years prior to selling both. I also owned a retail business for several years during that same time period.

Q: Can you tell us what your job entails?

A: My job is to help plan, develop and review the activities for the city as it relates to community planning and economic development.

Q: Why did you want to go into economic development?

A: I didn’t really ever think about “going into” economic development it is just a part of who I am. When I owned my small businesses, I was always promoting the community. I was always encouraging people to move to the community and always looking for ways to improve what already existed.

I’m a firm believer in supporting the community that supports me, so I have always shopped locally and encouraged everyone else to do the same. City government is actually my second career. I spent 16 years owning and operating two newspapers in Nebraska before selling them. Since I have always had an interest in local government, I began looking for jobs in that area.

I actually landed in Fremont where I worked closely with the city administrator and began administering their LB840 funds as well as their CDBG grant program. In Fremont, I did a lot of work with housing rehab through the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development Districts rental rehab program. I also worked on sidewalk improvements and assisting businesses wanting to move to the area or growing their existing business. After working in Fremont for about five years, the city administrator encouraged me to seek a position as a city administrator which I did.

While in Hamilton, I did a lot of work developing and improving their infrastructure (water, streets and sewer). The city administrator position was created 12 years ago when the community started to become a tourist attraction due to Jenny Doan’s YouTube videos for Missouri Star Quilt Company. While in Hamilton, I ran point on a $3.4 million water line project, over $1 million in street projects in addition to creating a five-year street plan (the first for the city) as well as establishing preventive maintenance programs for both the water and sewer department.

During my first two years in Hamilton, we experienced a drought. Since the City’s water source was from a reservoir which was drying up, I took point in securing funding to establishing a water connection with another water district to supply water in emergency cases.

Q: What do you hope for the future of Columbus?

A: I actually lived in Columbus for seven years prior to moving to Fremont. Since moving, I have seen Columbus grow and I look forward to seeing continued growth while keeping that hometown feeling that I loved about the community when I lived here before.

Q: Do you see any gaps here in Columbus and how do you plan to address those gaps?

A: With just one week in, I would like to gather more information before commenting on any gaps in the community, but I can tell you I spent several hours this first week sitting in on focus group meetings on housing. The city is currently updating the housing study that was done in 2017. I know in the conversations during these group sessions, lack of adequate housing is a big concern and there has been and will continue to be discussion on filling this gap. As a community we need to be willing to think outside the box and be willing to look at nontraditional solutions to the problem. But the community also needs to be mindful that with additional housing comes additional public safety concerns, educational facility concerns, etc.

Q: Can you share information about your immediate family

A: As far as immediate family, my husband, Bruce, and I have three grown children. I have two boys, Derek and Jareth and Bruce has a daughter, Brittany. Derek and his wife Alicia reside in Omaha, Jareth is in Lincoln and Brittany is in Council Bluffs, Iowa. We also have three grandchildren: Makenna, Breysen and Haven.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: My main hobby is scrapbooking so I’m excited to spend some time at Artzy Haven and reconnect with some of the scrapbookers I knew when I lived here before.

Q: What do you like about Columbus?

A: Columbus has so much to offer no matter what stage of life you are in. We offer excellent schools, health care, proximity to Omaha and Lincoln, an abundance of job opportunities, restaurants, entertainment and arts. It just really has something for everyone.

