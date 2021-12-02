Q&A with new Platte County Clerk Jennifer Brown

Editor's note: On Tuesday, Jennifer Brown was sworn in as the new Platte County Clerk. Later in the day, The Columbus Telegram sat down with Brown to get to know her a little better.

Question: What would you like people to know about you?

Answer: I'm from Columbus. … I grew up here and graduated from Columbus High School and I still live in town. My husband and I have three kids: A 23-year-old, a senior at Columbus High and a sixth grader at the middle school. [Laughs] I'm a little emotional about the middle one graduating.

I like to read. My daughter -- the sixth grader -- has a horse we board outside of town. My husband grew up with horses and I didn't, so I'm learning as we go. I've had some funny horse moments, including putting the halter on upside-down. And then we have two dogs and a cat. My oldest still lives here in Columbus and our senior is planning on going to school in Lincoln next year.

Q: So were you already working in the area before you applied for the Platte County Clerk position?

A: Yes -- I was the part-time village clerk in Bellwood for a little over a year. Before that, I worked in accounting for about 10 years. … I loved my job in Bellwood, so when I saw this job advertised it just caught my eye because I already liked what I was doing. I was commuting back and forth between here (Columbus) and there (Bellwood). This position was full time and offered benefits and it's closer to home -- now my commute is about five minutes. … I feel very fortunate that (Platte County) selected me and I look forward to serving the community.

Q: The previous Platte County Clerk, Diane Pinger, retired a few weeks ago. What has it been like taking over for her?

A: [Laughs] It's my first day and I have something like 2,000 unread emails. … I interviewed with the Platte County Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee on Nov. 9. … There was a longer, pre-interview process with different assessments, so the in-person interview was the final step.

Q: When did you start at Platte County?

A: I was sworn in at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. My last official day in Bellwood was Nov. 19 but I was still helping their new clerk with the transition. The new clerk is Jen Stracke, and the Bellwood office hours are actually changing. They are now from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday -- the office is closed on Thursdays. The email address and phone number are the same -- clerk@bellwoodne.com and 402-538-4026. In Bellwood, you're the only person in the office -- there's no support staff -- so I'm glad I was able to sit with her for a little while at least. It's a lot of information to go through.

Q: How has your first week in Platte County gone so far?

A: Everyone is really, really nice and super great. I'm excited to collaborate with them and get to know the office more. Hopefully we can kind of streamline some things, too, and update what we can. The Platte County Clerk's Office just underwent a big renovation and we're still getting our files reorganized. I know that they're going to be looking at updating some programs, too, and changing the way that some things are run, so I'm excited to come in at the beginning of that.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

