On Aug. 11, dozens gathered at the Pawnee Plunge to watch thousands of ducks make their way down the lazy river, with 10 lucky ducks being chosen for an assortment of prizes, from $10,000 for the first place winner to vacations and more.

In the past, the ducks have been sold for a lower cost, with an unknown upper limit of ducks. To simplify the process, this year 10,000 ducks were available at $10 each.

This year's top 10 winners were: Tim Asche, Bryan Chochon, Don Dreesen, Sarah Ehlers, Einar Golden, Jeff Kallweit, Terri Kremer, Bailey Prochaska, Jaime Reichmuth and Philip Zegers.

Their placements and prizes will be announced at noon on Aug. 12 at Frankfort Square during Columbus Days happenings. Jo Suess, development director at the Columbus Area United Way, said that approximately $70,000 was brought in from the duck race this year.

"We made some changes to the duck race this year. After 25 years we raised the price and simplified some things for the volunteers. The duck race has become a signature event for the United Way and we're pleased that the community embraces it," Suess said.

After the initial 10 winning ducks were pulled from the chute at the end of the lazy river, 13 "lucky ducks" were selected by volunteers for a prize of $100 in Columbus Bucks for each winner.

The lucky ducks were: Alex McDaniel, Joan Plummer, Michael Steiner, Logan Bronson, Mandy Brandenburg, Jodi Chase, Matt Utter, Anabel Gonzalez, Leslie Stankoski, Barb Gay, Kristi Nelson, Mary Henke and Chase Bubak.