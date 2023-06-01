For the past 26 years, it has been a tradition for thousands of plastic ducks to make their way through a Columbus pool vying for first place in the Columbus Area United Way Duck Run. For 2023, that tradition will see some changes to ticket prices and quantities.

This year, the window for buying ducks will open on June 8 with a kick-off event from 5-7 p.m. at BeYOUtiful Boutique, Big 10 Sports Bar, Bo's West, Cork and Barrel, Pawnee Plunge and Slumberland, where tickets will be available until sold out.

Jo Suess, development director at the Columbus Area United Way, said the event helps the organization to be able to fund their various initiatives and to work with their partner agencies. While funds are spread out quite a bit, Suess said that when they pick campaigns or partners they focus on three "pillars": education, financial stability and health.

"Our education pillar focuses on early childhood education and for students to graduate on time. Financial stability is all about making sure everyone's needs are met. and the other piece of that is so adults can improve employability so they can provide for their families," Suess said.

Health, Suess said, most recently manifested in the non-profit's "How Are You Really?" campaign. This effort is a mental health PSA that features stories from those who have dealt with some relatable mental health scenarios.

"Health pillar is a big focus and what has become a big focus is mental health. We've done a large PSA project we've pushed out to educate the community on resources," Suess said.

The event's co-chairs, Erin Nahorny and Amy Brown, wanted to get more involved than they already were and saw an opportunity to help out with the fundraiser.

"I have always been involved and supported, for as long as I can remember, my family has always been involved," Nahorny said. "Jo (Suess) was trying to step back a little from a few things, they were looking for people to get involved in chairing the duck race. Amy (Brown) and I decided we wanted to help and get involved."

With 2022 bringing in a record of over 20,000 ducks in the running and over $70,000 raised, Brown and Nahorny decided to take a little bit of work off the backs of volunteers. Tickets are now $10 instead of the quantity rates used in previous years, and there is a limit of 10,000 ducks available.

"It's been such a complicated process in years past. Our conversation was 'how do we simplify this and make it the most effective we can for these causes in our community, simplify and keep it consistent?'" Nahorny said. "This is easier to sell than 30 packs of tickets and figuring out discounts and all that, we wanted to make it more effective."

On Aug. 11, the 10,000 ducks will be deposited into the Pawnee Plunge lazy river where they will take a short ride and eventually, be funneled into the carefully-designed finish line funnel device. The first place duck's sponsor will win the $10,000 prize, to be announced during Columbus Days. Following spots will receive other prizes including a vacation. After that, 13 random "lucky ducks" are pulled from the group and their sponsors will receive $100 in Columbus Bucks.

The funds raised from the duck run are a big part of the United Way's work every year, Nahorny said, but the event also acts as its own sort of public awareness campaign by making it easier for many to contribute.

"The biggest thing is getting the word out in the community about the United Way. Not everybody feels like they can contribute $100 or $1,000. Everyone can support it this way," Nahorny said.

Suess encouraged those who may be interested to find their local representative and get their ducks as soon as possible because they believe the limited quantity will sell quickly.

"You'll want to buy early because when we sell out, we’re done. Go to one of the seven locations at the kick-off, because they’ll be selling fast and furious," Suess said.