Quail Run expected to be fully open by 2022

You have to get all that debris and sand silt out of the line, he said.

“(We) had to pull all the irrigation heads, clean them by hand and put (them) all back in,” Arndt said. “And then three new satellite controllers got washed away. We had to replace (them) and rewire a bunch of stuff.”

That part is all done now, he noted, and the irrigation system is 100% up and running.

Phase two, which he said FEMA recently approved, will include fixing the tees, bunkers, cart paths and fairways.

"(And) part of that seawall that got washed away with the irrigation pond,” he said. “We’re going to fix all that stuff this spring when Mother Nature will allow us to get out there and get after it.”

As for the timeline, Arndt said the work is extremely weather dependent, but they have budgeted four months for construction.

There is an anticipated start date of April 1, he said.