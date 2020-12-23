Quail Run expected to be fully open by 2022

The Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus should be back to normal by spring 2022, said Public Property Director Doug Moore.
The City has been waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to approve the application, he added, which came in last month.
“The actual construction, the irrigation work on the south side where the flood was has been completed,” Moore said. “Now we actually have to do the construction part where we have to move and reshape fairways and greens and tee boxes.”
The contractor is Landscapes Unlimited (LU).
LU Regional Manager Ty Arndt said there are multiple phases to the construction.
“The first phase that was approved by FEMA this summer was putting the irrigation system back together,” he said.
Some holes had specific problems, Arndt said.
“Then the rest of the system just needed to be inspected and charged up,” he added. “When the flood came through, it tore out some of the mainline pipe. A lot of silt and sand and garbage got into the system and so we spent a lot of time washing the system.”
You have to get all that debris and sand silt out of the line, he said.
“(We) had to pull all the irrigation heads, clean them by hand and put (them) all back in,” Arndt said. “And then three new satellite controllers got washed away. We had to replace (them) and rewire a bunch of stuff.”
That part is all done now, he noted, and the irrigation system is 100% up and running.
Phase two, which he said FEMA recently approved, will include fixing the tees, bunkers, cart paths and fairways.
"(And) part of that seawall that got washed away with the irrigation pond,” he said. “We’re going to fix all that stuff this spring when Mother Nature will allow us to get out there and get after it.”
As for the timeline, Arndt said the work is extremely weather dependent, but they have budgeted four months for construction.
There is an anticipated start date of April 1, he said.
“That’s kind of a typical date around this part of the country, where soil temperatures and Mother Nature start to cooperate,” Arnet said.
Construction should be done in April, May and June, he noted. A couple of months before Aug. 1 -- about halfway through construction -- Landscapes Unlimited will start grassing.
“The grow-in should be done by end of September, first of October,” he said.
After construction, Moore said they will have to wait for the grass seed to grow.
“You (have) to nurture it so it’s strong enough to handle the golf,” Moore added. “So that will be most of the fall.”
Moore said he is hoping everything goes smoothly.
“We’re just hoping … we have weather that cooperates in the spring so that we get everything done quickly and get it seeded and everything starts to regrow and get the course back to the way it was before all the flooding happened," Moore said.
