Quail run inching back to life

Because Columbus had worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency after a wind storm damaged trees on the course in 2016, City Administrator Tara Vasicek and Moore knew there was potential for federal assistance in cleanup and repair. The duo also had prior knowledge of FEMA helping out other municipal golf courses in Nebraska after natural disasters.

But that also required patience. In the immediate weeks and months following the flood, FEMA's requests poured in from across the state. Those whose livelihood was affected took precedent.

Thus, Quail Run was left waiting, unsure of what to do next. What the city was sure of was that any sort of action at the course could significantly hinder the chances for FEMA reimbursement.

"We prodded, but we didn’t really have much authority to push it or speed it up more than it already was. We just didn’t want to risk getting too far into it and having done something wrong during that process," Vasicek said. "We didn’t have any personal contact with anybody from FEMA who was consistently in Columbus. So, we were kind of in a limbo period of how much do we do? How much do we not do? Are we doing it right? Who tells us if we’re doing it right or not?"