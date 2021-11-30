Quality rural broadband in the works

So far, Platte County and Loup Power District have joined a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for broadband infrastructure development.

At their separate, regular meetings on Nov. 23, the Platte County Board of Supervisors and the Loup Board of Directors both voted in favor of signing an MOU that commits them to investigating a public/private partnership to bring higher quality rural broadband to the area.

The partnership is the brainchild of Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Special Assistant to the Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Innovation Pat Pope. Since retiring from his longtime position as the president and CEO of NPPD in February 2020, Pope has been working on rural broadband development. NPPD is also on board with the MOU.

Nebraska law prohibits public power districts from selling internet to end users, but they could -- theoretically -- allow telecommunications companies to lease use of fiber-optic infrastructure owned by the power districts.

For many years, private telecommunications companies have cited the high cost of rural broadband infrastructure investment as a barrier to providing high speed internet in rural areas, where there are fewer customers to make the investment worthwhile.

The hope is that private telecommunications companies and public power districts can overcome those barriers by working together.

The MOU is a document that outlines the goals and provides guidelines for the development of a public/private partnership. While the MOU itself is only for public entities, one of its goals is finding a private partner for rural broadband development, something which hasn't been done yet, Loup Power President/CEO Neal Suess said.

Suess added that joining the MOU doesn't require a funding commitment. The MOU comes on the heels of an NRTC study completed earlier this year, which evaluated the current high speed internet landscape in the Columbus area.

The Columbus area NRTC study also looked into the cost of developing rural high speed broadband infrastructure.

"It's a lot of money," Pope said.

Suess said Platte County has shown interest in using some of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to support that broadband development.

"It's my understanding, from talking to Platte County, that when you look at the various things they can use those COVID relief funds for, rural broadband seems to be the clearest, at this point in time," Suess said.

Still, Pope said, grant and program assistance will be essential in funding broadband development. That's where Universal Broadband Consulting (UBC) comes in. UBC is a partnership between Lincoln telecommunications network engineer David Young and attorney Loel Brooks.

Young is the City of Lincoln Chief Information Officer, but a provision in his contract allows him to do outside consulting. Young was brought to Lincoln to help improve the city’s broadband.

A long-practicing attorney in Lincoln, Brooks is well-versed in telecommunications issues. His areas of expertise include corporate and business law, municipal finance and telecommunications/technology and he has a lot of experience dealing with the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Together, Pope said they will help write grant applications and advise public entities if and when things move forward on a public/private partnership.

"We're electric guys. We don't have a lot of experience in telecommunications," Pope said. "...I'm a true believer (that) if both parties have very competent representation -- whether it's the legal representation or the financial analysis representation -- … you're going to end up with an agreement that both parties have a lot more faith in and feel good about."

Suess said Brooks helped develop the MOU. The immediate next step, he said, is to reach out to more public entities to see if they want to join the MOU.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

