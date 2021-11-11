Quilts of Valor honors local veterans

On Tuesday evening at Post 84, a group of local seamstresses awarded roughly two dozen quilts to American Legion Hartman Post 84 members.

The quilts were created and presented as part of a local Quilts of Valor (QOV) effort. The QOV Foundation works to give handmade quilts to military service members and veterans.

According to the QOV website, Catherine Roberts started QOV in 2003 after she had a dream about a quilt comforting a young veteran. What Roberts started in Delaware 18 years ago has now spread across the country.

The local QOV affiliate -- Stars, Stripes and Stitches -- is based in Shelby. Members of two area quilt organizations -- the Fat Quarters Evening Quilt Guild and Calico Quilt Club -- have been making quilts of valor since 2018.

One of the local quilters, Connie Talbott, noted that Nebraska 4-H'ers have also made quilts of valor as public service projects, which are often exhibited at county and state fairs.

"Hundreds of quilts have been presented to veterans by the 4-H'ers," Talbott said. "It’s great to see the young people connecting with older citizens and appreciating their military service."

Bonnie Evans -- another local quilter involved in QOV -- said the organization typically focuses on getting quilts to older veterans first, especially those who served in World War II and the Korean War. However, at Tuesday night's presentation, quilts were given to members of the Post 84 honor guard.

"Our main purpose in life is to do the funerals of veterans -- we've been doing a lot of them this year," Post 84 Finance Officer and honor guard member Jack Steiner said.

Steiner said the quilts of valor presentation was a special event for Post 84.

"This is a one-time thing (for us), although these ladies are doing it all the time. … They've given out well over 100 quilts," Steiner said.

Steiner said a few honor guard members had already received quilts. Talbott said the goal of the Tuesday event was to get through the remaining Post 84 honor guard members.

Crafting a quilt by hand alone can take months, so making a quilt of valor is usually a group effort. Different people may be asked to work on a few individual blocks of a quilt, which someone else might piece together into a quilt top.

Once the quilt tops are finished, Talbott usually uses her longarm quilting machine to sew the quilt top, batting, and backing together. After that, the final step -- binding the quilt with fabric along the edges -- can be done.

Talbott and Evans estimated that roughly 30 people were involved in the creation of the 26 quilts awarded on Tuesday.

Those who would like to join or directly support local QOV efforts can email stars.stripes.stitches.qov@gmail.com. Information about donating to the greater QOV Foundation can be found at qovf.org.

"People interested in nominating a veteran or active duty member may fill out a form on the QOV website," Talbott said in a Wednesday morning email to the Telegram. "The name is then passed on to the closest local affiliate. Of course, they can contact quilters directly if they know who is involved in Quilts of Valor."

The quilters said the effort was one of their ways of showing appreciation for the honor guard members' service, both past and present, as Veterans Day approached.

"It is appropriate that we gather at this time because in two days we will observe the 103rd anniversary of Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day," Talbott said during the presentation. "On Nov. 11, 1918, more than four years of war in Europe ended when the Allies and their enemy, Germany, signed an armistice that halted fighting on land, sea and in the air."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

