Rabies detected in Columbus domesticated animal

A case of rabies has been confirmed in a domestic animal in the city of Columbus.

According to a Tuesday, Nov. 4, press release from the Columbus Police Department (CPD), the department was advised of the confirmed rabies case by East-Central District Health Department on Tuesday, Nov. 4 -- the same day the CPD release was published.

The rabies case was confirmed in a pet dog located in the residential area behind Carriage House Estates, 2670 Third Ave. in Columbus.

The dog had been partially vaccinated before being exposed to and testing positive for rabies.

The release said the dog developed viral infection symptoms, for which it was treated on Oct. 17 at a veterinary clinic in Schuyler. On Oct. 23, the dog was seen again. There was no improvement and the dog was euthanized. A sample of the dog's brain tissue was submitted for testing and came back positive for rabies on Oct. 27.

The release said the dog came into contact with several individuals living in the Columbus residence as well as veterinary clinic staff.

At the time of the CPD release, the source of the rabies was unknown and there had been no further reports of rabies in the area.

In the release, CPD advised community members against feeding or approaching wild animals and reminded residents to be cautious around pets they do not know.

Some cautionary signs include general sickness, problems swallowing, lots of drool or saliva and an animal that bites at everything, is tamer that one would expect or is having trouble moving or may be paralyzed.

If any animal is acting strangely, people are encouraged to call local animal control. The number for animal control in Columbus is 402-564-3201.

