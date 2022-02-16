Raiders Cheer and Dance team fully back in action this fall

The Raiders Cheer and Dance team is expected to make a full come back in the fall.

Both an extracurricular activity and a class at Central Community College-Columbus, the team struggled to recruit new members during the COVID-19 pandemic for this year’s team.

“With all of our activities being either reduced or eliminated last year, we had a lot fewer opportunities to meet students and interact with students. When it came time to meet new students and recruit students this fall, it was a lot more difficult,” said Brenda Preister, director of career and employment services at CCC-C and sponsor of the team.

Also added to the mix was the fact that the majority of the 2020-2021 cheer and dance team members had either transferred or graduated from the college, Preister said.

Auditions for the team are typically held in September, but the most recent tryouts were held in November instead. That resulted in a much shorter practice time, so the team has focused on just the cheering side this semester.

“Usually the first semester is learning the dances,” said Lynette Hogelin, an instructor and coach for the team. “Since we had a kind of a hyper-speed class this year, we just broke it down to the cheers and the sidelines because they did not have as much time to prepare. We started in December, we had two or three practices and then hit it hard after break.”

Current team members noted the special aspect that the cheer and dance team brings to games. Three members are from Columbus: Mariah Zamora, a graduate of Columbus High; Brookelyn Rotherham, who graduated from Columbus High in December; and Lily Nguyen, a Scotus Central Catholic grad.

“It really does hype up the crowd a little bit,” Zamora said, noting how joining the team helped her make friends and ease her worries about starting college.

Rotherham agreed.

“It kind of breaks that awkwardness… You really do get to socialize, especially at games,” Rotherham said. “You get to know the basketball players (and) some students that always go to the games as well.”

For Nguyen, becoming involved in a cheer team was a new experience.

“In Vietnam we don't have cheer because we don't play sports in high school or middle school,” she said, adding that when she started at Scotus she had to focus on her academics instead of activities as she was adjusting to a new environment.

Nguyen said she saw posters around campus for the cheer and dance team, which sparked her interest. She didn’t think she wanted to audition until she talked to the team’s current captain, Karla Garcia, known as KG by her teammates.

“I talked to KG and KG showed me some of her dances, like the cheer. And I practiced and I found out that I got it very quick,” Nguyen said.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the dance aspect will be incorporated back into the team. Auditions for the next school year will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the college’s Fine Arts Theatre. For more information on the auditions, email Preister at brendapreister@cccneb.edu.

Auditions are open to both current students and those who will be a new CCC-C student this fall, as well as both women and men. Those who try out will be taught a cheer and short dance combination, according to coach Holly Broxterman.

Also, candidates are required to bring a dance routine that they’ve prepared, whether it’s one they choreographed themselves or learned online. The purpose of the dance routine is to gauge where everyone’s comfort level is, added Broxterman.

One doesn’t need to be an experienced dancer in order to join the Raiders Cheer and Dance team, noted Preister.

“We do really try to include people that maybe have not had years and years of dance … we take their passion, and we're going to make them a better cheerleader, a better dancer,” Preister said. “We don't necessarily expect them to come in with every single skill out there. And I think that really sets us apart from a lot of college dance teams.”

And for those with previous cheer and dance experience, the team is a way to continue those passions.

“It's a great way for students to be involved and … if they did do cheer and dance in high school, they can still continue doing it while on campus,” Broxterman said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.