Raising awareness about mental health

How are you … really?

Recently, at a small gathering with friends, I heard one man ask another over dinner, “How’s your prostate?” For a moment I laughed, though I’m embarrassed to tell you that. The two men did have a few things in common. Both were in their 50s, both had elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, and both had … well … prostates. They shared a camaraderie, a brotherhood of being men. The conversation that followed was open and, honestly, refreshing to hear as they talked about their health. I admit, it wasn’t quite the dinner conversation I thought we’d have, but it reminded me that we all face health issues at some point in our lives. Many of us may be dealing with similar health concerns.

I wondered, though, if the topic had been depression, anxiety or another mental health issue, would it have been discussed as openly? Would it have been among your friends, family or co-workers?

The Columbus Area United Way has identified mental health in youth and adults as a priority issue in our area. We are working to increase awareness of mental health and decrease suicide rates. Why? According to the 2018 Nebraska Youth Risk Behavior Survey, an average of one in three youth in the East Central District Health Department (ECDHD) self-reported feeling depressed, and more than one in six youth considered attempting suicide. Adults in the ECDHD reported that, on average, their mental health was not good three days out of the month. Ten percent of adults surveyed also reported their mental health was not good on 14 or more of the past 30 days. Essentially, one out of 10 adults reported that for two weeks out of a month, their mental health was not good. These are people — whether youth or adults — with whom you and I cross paths in the grocery store, church, work or our neighborhood.

We can all play a role in increasing awareness and acknowledging mental health as part of our overall health. As parents, we can help our children by limiting their social media, cell phone and overall screen time. Getting outdoors and being physically active and just moving, whether it be gardening, mowing, playing with our children or grandchildren or walking, can improve our mental health. Encouraging each other to take a break in our workday for a 10-minute walk outside can help us to decompress and refresh. Using positive self-talk can set us up for feeling better about ourselves.

Access mental health providers when needed! There are many providers in our area, and they are here to help you through life. Let’s face it: Life can be hard. Reach out for a hand up with counseling as needed.

Who knows? Perhaps the next time you or I are at a get-together, we might hear the question, or even ask someone ourselves, “How are you … really?” For a comprehensive listing of all local behavioral health resources, please see the attached flyer for your use in English and Spanish.

As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Bethlehem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how people can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.

Authored by Roberta Miksch, Collective Impact Director, Columbus Area United Way

