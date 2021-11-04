Raising awareness on American Diabetes Month

November is American Diabetes Month. Cases of diabetes have exploded in the last few decades, increasing by 400% since 1960. The number of Nebraskans with diabetes keeps growing, from 4.9% in 2000 to 8.8 % in 2015. Now, 11.6% of Nebraskans have diabetes, and another 35.8% struggle with prediabetes. A person is diagnosed with diabetes when they have two fasting blood sugars of 126 mg/dl or greater, or a Hgb A1c of 6.5% or above. They are diagnosed with prediabetes when they have a fasting blood sugar of 100-125mg/dl, or an A1c of 5.7%-6.4%. Diabetes and prediabetes cost an estimated $1.5 billion in Nebraska each year. Some of the serious complications of diabetes include heart disease, eye disease, kidney disease and poor circulation of the extremities, which may lead to amputations.

Lifestyle plays a big role in the prevention and treatment of diabetes. Here are some suggestions:

EAT WELL. Healthy eating involves choosing more whole foods that are high in fiber, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds. Be mindful of processed foods and foods that contain added sugars, saturated and trans fats, sodium and alcohol. There are three main types of nutrients in food — carbohydrates, protein and fats. Whole-grain breads, cereals, pasta, brown rice, beans and fruits all contain carbohydrates, but also have fiber to help stabilize blood sugars. Carbohydrates are important for people with diabetes, but they need to be spread throughout the day since there is not enough insulin working to keep them from raising blood sugars. Most vegetables contain few carbohydrates, so they can be used freely throughout the day to boost fiber and nutrient intake. Protein comes from a variety of lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs and low-fat dairy products. Vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts and seeds also contain protein, and are good options since they provide little fat. Fats need to be limited since they cause more insulin resistance, but when you do eat them, choose more avocados, nuts and seeds.

MOVE MORE. Being active is very important for those who have diabetes or are trying to prevent it. Exercise will help you lose body fat, become more fit, boost muscle strength and aerobic endurance, lower blood glucose, enhance your mood and reduce stress and anxiety. Start thinking about what you can do to increase your activity. Choose favorite activities that YOU like to do. Start slow if you are inactive, beginning with five or 10 minutes and working up to 30 minutes or more at least five days a week. Don’t overdo it. While you exercise you should be able to talk, but not sing.

STRESS LESS. Coping with stress is important when you have diabetes. Having a lot of stress can increase your blood glucose, make you feel more negative and lead to less healthy choices. It is important to find ways to cope that work with your lifestyle. Seek support by having a network of people you can turn to. Remember, you are not alone. Move your body more. Research shows when you are active, your brain releases chemicals that make you feel better. Having a positive attitude is also important. Think about the people and activities that make your life enjoyable. Recalling the good stuff will help you get through the tough times. Living with diabetes 24/7 is not easy, so be good to yourself and celebrate success. Don’t beat yourself up if you fall short of a goal. Do the best you can, look at what worked and what didn’t, and then move on.

As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Bethlehem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how you can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.

Joan Plummer, RD, LMNT, CDCES - Columbus Community Hospital

