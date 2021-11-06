 Skip to main content
Raising funds for Santa Cop

Santa Cop presents 2020

Wrapped gifts sit along two walls in 2020 before being placed into bags for their intended recipients. The Columbus Police Department gave gifts to approximately 40 children as part of its Santa Cop program in 2020.

 Molly Hunter
Santa Cop bags 2020

Roughly 40 bags full of presents sit against a wall waiting to be delivered to the Columbus Police Department's 2020 Santa Cop recipients. Officer Alysson Peters said she hopes to give gifts to between 20 and 30 kids this year.

Police Chief Charles Sherer has once again suspended the Columbus Police Department's standard facial hair policy for the next few weeks.

The tradition goes back at least a decade but, for the last few years, it has helped support a CPD Santa Cop program.

Normally, CPD officers are prohibited from growing facial hair. But under a special policy, officers can grow out their whiskers as long as they pay a fee to do so. That money is then donated to the Santa Cop program.

"We get nominations for kids throughout the community -- some that have maybe had a rough year or done something really special," Officer Alysson Peters said. "...And then we get with their parents on the phone and find out some things that they need and want and then we go do shopping and get in contact with Santa Claus."

Peters had a hand in starting the Santa Cop program at CPD a few years ago.

"I proposed it and then found out that one of the investigators had been wanting to start something similar, so we teamed up and tackled it together," Peters said.

Peters said CPD's Santa Cop program provided presents for 15 area children in 2018 and 11 children in 2019.

2020 was a special case because of COVID-19, but the pandemic didn't stop the Santa Cop program.

Normally, CPD holds a special event where the children and their families are invited to a special meal to open the Santa Cop gifts. In the past, Santa himself has been present at those events.

There was no meal in 2020, but Peters said the expenses that were saved on that end went toward buying more gifts for more children, which CPD officers delivered with help from Santa.

"We had … 39 kids," Peters said. "We probably won't do 39 again but I'm hoping for 20 to 30 this year."

Support for Santa Cop doesn't just have to come from within the police department -- community members can donate, too.

Peters said donations should include a note specifying that they are to be used for the Santa Cop program, and may be sent to or dropped off at the Columbus Police Department, 2330 14th St. in Columbus. Peters noted that any checks should be made out to Lodge 72, for the Columbus Fraternal Order of Police.

Peters said anyone wanting to help out with this year's Santa Cop gifts should probably get their donations in by early December.

"We accept donations year-round and if they come in too late to assist with this year, we'd put it toward next year," Peters said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

