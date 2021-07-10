Raising healthy kids with healthy digital habits

As children grow, they have access to more and more screen time on multiple devices — a trend that makes it difficult for parents to monitor and guide media use. Kids are growing up digital, and today's parents must manage the risks and benefits of a digital world.

The negative and the positive

Digital media, including interactive and social media, offers both risks and benefits to children and teenagers. Too many hours of screen time can affect sleep, attention and learning. Risks also can include:

• A higher incidence of obesity and depression.

• Exposure to inaccurate, inappropriate or unsafe content and interactions.

• Compromised privacy and confidentiality.

While benefits can depend on factors such as age, stage or media design, overall benefits include:

• Exposure to new ideas, knowledge and collaborative learning opportunities.

• More opportunities for social awareness, engagement and support.

• New opportunities to access health information and resources.

Begin by being a digital role model