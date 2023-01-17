Rallying for Riggs: Benefit to be held for Platte Center family

The Platte Center Volunteer Fire and Rescue annual soup supper is nothing new to the community. Typically, the funds raised go to the fire department itself, but this year, they have a different purpose.

In October of 2022, shortly after the birth of Riggs Coble's younger siblings and his checkup, 4-year-old Riggs Coble's parents noticed he was losing weight, according to his aunt, Nicolette Coble.

"They had just had twins premature in the newborn infant care unit (NICU) about a month themselves, then a few weeks after they were home they learned Riggs had lost 8 pounds and was just pale," Coble said. "They took him to the doctor, the doctor noticed he was pale and had lost the 8 pounds and took him in for testing."

Within 48 hours, Coble said, Riggs' results came back positive for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Mitch and Jessica, Riggs' parents, went with him to Omaha to Children's Hospital for treatment, something that would become a routine.

"He's on a two-and-a-half-year treatment plan which includes chemo (therapy). He was diagnosed in October, was in the hospital for three weeks and then dismissed, but they have to drive up to Omaha twice a week for treatment," Coble said.

Mitch and Jessica are well-involved in the community according to Assistant Fire Chief Jesse Barber. Mitch is on the volunteer fire department and Jessica is a teacher at Lakeview Community Schools in Platte Center. When the department heard about the Cobles' situation, they decided to use the soup supper to help.

"We brought it up for this year and being as Mitch is on the fire department with us, we’ve got to do something since he’s part of the department, so we decided to turn it into a benefit," Barber said.

The Rallying for Riggs soup supper benefit and silent auction will start at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21. The silent auction started when Nicolette Coble wanted to do a benefit and heard the fire department was planning on donating the funds from the soup supper.

"I called the assistant chief (Barber) and said 'Can we turn this into a full benefit, turn it into a silent auction?' He said we absolutely could, we got the silent auction going, residents of Platte Center decided to donate," Coble said. "When that came about it became a live auction for the tractor and it's been building and snowballing from there."

The live auction will be called by a young man named Craig Johnson, Barber said. They were also able to secure music from Lee Phillips to follow the auction. The items donated, especially the antique tractor, Barber said, are sure to be interesting.

"All the sudden, Brian Griesen, a farmer in the area, had this antique John Deere tractor, said 'Here, I’m donating this, auction it off,' we were like 'holy cow!' The firemen from Humphrey are building something for the live auction as well," Barber said.

Columbus Motor Company donated a $1,000 Hy-Vee gift card for the family and the fire department raised $800 from an earlier event this year, which will also be presented at the event.

"We've known them quite a while, they just had twins not too long ago then this happened. They had to drive to Omaha every day then twice a week," Barber said. "That kid is strong, he's got a long road ahead of him, he's in remission, but it's still a lot of trips. They took off a lot of work for it, that’s why we're doing this."

The soup supper will start at 5 p.m. at the Platte Center Fire Hall and run until they run out of soup, Barber said. Chicken noodle soup, chili, cheeseburger soup, taco soup and loaded baked potato soup will be available for a free will donation.