Ramada readies for holiday craft fair

Mark Wemhoff hasn’t been able to sell as much of his homemade home décor this year since the COVID-19 pandemic has meant fewer shows.

But the Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus, will be bringing some cheer this weekend with its Holiday Craft Show. The free show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ramada on Sunday, Dec. 6.

“The only way for me to be able to sell my product is to be able to get out there and do more shows,” Wemhoff said, who will be selling his items at the show.

Wemhoff makes his crafts out of barnwood and old house trim.

“Just things that people are going to throw away or that I tear down,” he said. “When I see something, I have an idea of what I can use it for.”

This is just his hobby, but he uses these skills in his day job, where he teaches industrial technology for Schuyler Community Schools.

Wemhoff has taken his daughters under his wing, and they accompany him to shows. His daughters make book letters.

“That’s how they’re trying to earn some money for college, because at 13- and 14-years old, there are no jobs to work,” he added. “They’ve been having some success with that, too.”