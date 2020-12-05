Ramada readies for holiday craft fair

Mark Wemhoff hasn’t been able to sell as much of his homemade home décor this year since the COVID-19 pandemic has meant fewer shows.
But the Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus, will be bringing some cheer this weekend with its Holiday Craft Show. The free show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ramada on Sunday, Dec. 6.
“The only way for me to be able to sell my product is to be able to get out there and do more shows,” Wemhoff said, who will be selling his items at the show.
Wemhoff makes his crafts out of barnwood and old house trim.
“Just things that people are going to throw away or that I tear down,” he said. “When I see something, I have an idea of what I can use it for.”
This is just his hobby, but he uses these skills in his day job, where he teaches industrial technology for Schuyler Community Schools.
Wemhoff has taken his daughters under his wing, and they accompany him to shows. His daughters make book letters.
“That’s how they’re trying to earn some money for college, because at 13- and 14-years old, there are no jobs to work,” he added. “They’ve been having some success with that, too.”
Wemhoff himself got his start in this because of his father. Ever since Wemhoff can remember, his father was always building stuff, including a couple of their houses.
“I was always around it,” he said. “When I was growing up, my dad used to tear down barns, too, and I told myself I’ll never do that. Now I’m doing (it) because actually, I don’t mind doing it. I enjoy tearing the buildings (down)…It’s better than them getting burnt up.”
Eventually, Wemhoff started adding on to his house. He made an entertainment center and end tables. Then, some people he knows suggested making homemade items and sell them.
“I was like, ‘Oh, no one’s going to buy that stuff,” he said.
Then he went to his very first show, down in Brownsville, Nebraska.
“I was really nervous because that was a long ways to haul stuff down there, and I didn’t know if anything would sell,” Wemhoff said.
The first day was kind of slow, he noted. Then, people were walking around looking to see what was there. Wemhoff made a big sale and then it took off. He couldn’t keep up with the people waiting for him, he noted.
“Heck, I almost sold almost everything out of my trailer,” he said. “It was a really good feeling.”
Now, six years later, he’s hoping that people come into the Ramada on Sunday and appreciate the work that everybody puts into doing the shows.
This year's event will have 53 vendors, Ramada General Manager Aimee Heesacker said.
“We didn’t do it last year, so this will be my first year working on it,” she said. “I’m expecting attendance to probably be pretty good, because (the Scotus Mother’s Craft Boutique) isn’t happening."
This show will be indoors, in the courtyard and the ballroom.
“It’s a little cold to be outside,” Heesacker said, laughing.
Heesacker said they can only be at 25% capacity due to Directed Health Measures.
“We’ll follow all guidelines. We’re going to have the handwashing (and) sanitizing stations and all that out as well,” she said. “Everybody is required, of course, with the city mandate … to wear a mask but we would have required it anyway.”
In previous years, the event has had a Santa and a buffet, but those will not happen this year. Instead, Heesacker said there would be a luncheon special with a limited menu, as well as coffee, cider, cocoa and some spiked drinks.
She added she is looking forward to it.
“Try to support your local people,” Wemhoff said. “Hopefully, some of our products get out there and people are happy with them and everybody has some success while they’re there. You don’t … want to fail at it so hopefully everybody … is satisfied with the turnout and how they produce.”
