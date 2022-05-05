RE/MAX car show returns Monday

RE/MAX Total Realty’s car show series is back in action on Monday and, according to locals, offers a variety of benefits to the Columbus community.

Started about four years ago, the Columbus RE/MAX location holds a monthly car show series during the spring and summer months in which anybody with any type of vehicle can bring it to the business’ parking lot, 3809 23rd St. People can also stop by just to look at the different vehicles and chat with others.

“We've had cars, motorcycles,” said Logan Bronson, a co-owner of RE/MAX who helps run the show. “We've even had an airboat once. We've had stock cars, race cars, we've had a little bit of everything show up.”

The event has steadily grown throughout the years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID was probably the year where it started to get really busy,” Bronson said. “I think it was because people had been stuck at home for so long, this was a good open air event that people could go to outside and look at cars and enjoy just seeing people.”

Last year saw an especially good crowd, both for those bringing their cars and attendees. Bronson added he hopes to see even more people come this year.

The car show starts at 5:30 on Monday. The other dates are June 13, July 11, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12. The closing show will have special activities, such as food vendors and cornhole games.

Bronson noted the event’s benefit to the Columbus community.

“We've had some local vendors that come and that gives them an opportunity to kind of showcase what they do; we have food trucks come, we have a snow cone truck come. It gives them the ability to get some exposure,” Bronson said.

There have been times RE/MAX has accepted free will offerings and other donations for the Children’s Miracle Network, which is a nonprofit that raises funds for children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada, he added.

“Mainly it just gives people in the community an opportunity to get out and do something a little bit different and see each other and just enjoy themselves,” Bronson said.

Bronson said he will be bringing his new 2021 Shelby Cobra GT500 on Monday. He’ll also most likely bring a second car, such as his ’68 Mustang or 2013 GT500, he said.

Columbus man Terry Swett has attended all of RE/MAX’s car shows and described himself as somewhat of a car collector.

“The one at RE/MAX, it's a real nice, easygoing show,” Swett said. “It's not judged and you can bring any car – you can bring one that you're starting to fix up or one that's a show quality-type car, they have all different assortment of cars and quality of cars.”

The event allows attendees to get inspiration for their own projects, such as a car restoration, he added.

Swett noted he attendees car shows regularly with his family and friends.

We have a whole group of us that kind of all hang out together and just try to try to hit shows here and there. We all kind of have a big text message together with probably 10 or 15 of us. Whoever can make it that particular date, we all just head out together.

Swett said he plans to bring his ’63 Corvette while his wife may show off her ’78 Ford Bronco to the car show on Monday.

There will be new faces at the upcoming event, including that of Jeff Vaughn.

Vaughn is from Columbus originally and moved out of the area after graduating from high school in 2003. After finishing college, he worked in Lincoln for 18 years before moving back to Columbus six months ago.

“Just wanted to move back and be closer to closer to family, still friends with a lot of people that I grew up with,” Vaughn said. “It was important to just come back and raise a family around those types of people.”

Now that he’s back in Columbus, Vaughn said he hopes to reconnect with the local car community.

“I was active in it back in the day, but there's a lot of different faces in it now,” he added. “This car show's going to cater to all makes and models. It'll be interesting to see what's in the town now and just meet some new people.”

Vaughn said he’ll bring at least one vehicle to the Monday show – either his ’66 Mustang or his ’90 Mustang.

Vaughn said he likes how the RE/MAX car show is held on a weekday. Most take place on a weekend and requires people to register and be there all day long, he added.

“The appeal to this is it's going to be a few hours after a work day and won't have to give up a weekend day for it,” Vaughn said. “I love the fact that this is one that you can come in and come and go as you please.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

