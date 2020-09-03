RE/MAX's last show of the summer set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Car lovers will have one last chance to participate in or stop by the last car show of the summer held by RE/MAX Total Realty.

RE/MAX in Columbus started holding car shows in its parking lot, 3809 23rd St., last year. This year, though, saw some challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Normally, it’s five to six but due to the COVID thing this year, we had to shorten it down to four,” said Dennis Worden, a realtor at RE/MAX. “It’s once a month on the second Monday of each month.”

The first show held this summer only saw a few vehicles but, he noted, it’s been growing each event.

“This last time was the biggest show we’ve ever had. We had about 40 cars,” Worden said. “We had a really good turnout last month.”

The last car show is set to take place from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 14. To go out with a bang, a cruise will begin around 8:30 p.m. in which participants will drive around town. There will also be a cornhole tournament, as well as a shaved ice truck for snow cones and a food truck.