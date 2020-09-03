RE/MAX's last show of the summer set

Car lovers will have one last chance to participate in or stop by the last car show of the summer held by RE/MAX Total Realty.
RE/MAX in Columbus started holding car shows in its parking lot, 3809 23rd St., last year. This year, though, saw some challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Normally, it’s five to six but due to the COVID thing this year, we had to shorten it down to four,” said Dennis Worden, a realtor at RE/MAX. “It’s once a month on the second Monday of each month.”
The first show held this summer only saw a few vehicles but, he noted, it’s been growing each event.
“This last time was the biggest show we’ve ever had. We had about 40 cars,” Worden said. “We had a really good turnout last month.”
The last car show is set to take place from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 14. To go out with a bang, a cruise will begin around 8:30 p.m. in which participants will drive around town. There will also be a cornhole tournament, as well as a shaved ice truck for snow cones and a food truck.
“A couple of us are helping to run, some of us at RE/MAX have our own cars too, we’ll be helping to run the cornhole tournament. There’ll be a few cars that won’t be in it, but most cars will, I assume,” Worden said. “We’re not 100% on the route yet. We had talked about going past a couple of nursing homes but at that time in the night, it’ll probably be too late.”
Logan Bronson, broker/owner of the Columbus RE/MAX, is one who participates in the car show.
“This time I’ll bring out a 2001 Trans Am, and my wife will actually bring out our 2014 Cadillac CTS-V,” Bronson said, adding that the event is fun for those who just stop by to see all the vehicles displayed.
They noted that they strive to make the event fun for those of all ages.
“We give things away for the kids, like we did backpacks for school starting,” Worden said. “We try to make it family-oriented so that everybody has a good time.”
Both cars and motorcycles are welcome to be displayed at RE/MAX.
“It’s supposed to be a nice night so it’ll be something to do in the evening hours,” Worden said. “Any and all cars and motorcycles, anything you want to show just bring it down.”
Worden added he is hoping for another good show.
“If we got the same amount we got last time, we would be very happy with that,” Worden said.
Following social distancing measures and wearing face coverings is encouraged but not enforced, he said.
“It’s fun. It’s a good thing to do as a community,” Worden said. “It brings people together in our parking lot. People like to look at old cars. It’s fun for everybody.”
Bronson added that they encourage people to come down and enjoy the show.
“We just enjoy having people here. That’s the biggest thing,” Bronson said. “They come out, take a look at the old cars. You don’t see many of these cars on the road anymore; there’s a lot of classics and custom vehicles. It’s fun to see kids, too, especially when they walk around and look at the cars.”
