Reaching me for questions and begin law fertilization in May

Yard, garden and tree questions are increasing. While the Extension office is closed to the public during the Covid-19 response, I am available to answer questions.

I can be reached by calling the Extension office at 402-563-4901. You will be transferred to my voicemail to leave a message. I will receive your message in an email and will return your call.

You can also email your questions to kfeehan2@unl.edu. If asking about a plant, weed or pest identification, it is helpful if you can email a few quality photos. I am also providing timely tips on Twitter @KellyFeehan2.

And now onto todays topic. Spring is the start of lawn fertilization, but don’t begin too early if you fertilize your own lawn. May is the best month to start fertilizing Kentucky bluegrass and tall fescue.

Why wait until May when many homeowners and lawn care services begin in April? From late March into early May, turfgrass breaks dormancy and growth takes off. Nitrogen fertilization at this time stimulates grass to grow even faster, making it difficult to keep up with mowing.