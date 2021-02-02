Ready, aim, success: Platte Valley Archers' latest shoot draws support

The other type of shoot — the 300 NFAA/360 Vegas — used "bull's-eye" paper targets rather than animal-shaped ones.

There were several classes and competitions for both archery shoots. Awards were given to the top three archers in each class for the 300 NFAA/360 Vegas event.

Raffles took place as well. Prizes included a Primos Hunting blind donated by Pinnacle Bank, arrow rest provided by Tim Garretson, two lifetime hunting permits, two Davis Sights and a choice of bows sponsored by Blue River Archery LLC out of Fairbury.

Pinnacle Bank and Blue River Archery, along with along with the Scheels and the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, helped sponsor both shoots.

Adelman said the Visitors Bureau went above and beyond in terms of the support it provided for the archery shoot this year.

Platte Valley Archers Secretary Melissa Weber said it took four days to set up for the archery shoots. The set-up for the 300 NFAA/360 Vegas event was held in the north main building at Ag Park.

That preparation was more straightforward than the prep for the 3D event, which required setting up the animal targets in the south arena building at Ag Park. "Animals" in the 3D shoot were interspersed among Christmas trees that served as cover.