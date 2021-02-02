Ready, aim, success: Platte Valley Archers' latest shoot draws support

The Platte Valley Archers over the weekend held its January archery shoots, which have been taking place for more than 30 years.
The Platte Valley Archers is an all-ages archery club based in Columbus. The club traditionally holds archery shoots at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus.
Until mid-January, the group wasn't sure it would be able to put on the archery shoot this year. The group needed at least 200 registrations to make the event happen.
“We made our minimum number of registrations,” Platte Valley Archers President Jeff Adelman said.
Adelman said there were roughly 250 registrations this year. In the past, there have been upwards of 500 registrations.
“The numbers were down but we kind of figured that was going to happen,” Adelman said.
Masks were not required at the archery shoot events as there had been enough space to allow for social distancing.
The Platte Valley Archers organized two types of archery shoots that took place Saturday and Sunday — a 3D shoot and a 300 National Field Archery Association (NFAA)/360 Vegas shoot.
One of the primary differences between the two shoots is the type of target that gets used.
“In the 3D, we use a foam replica of various... animals,” Adelman said.
The other type of shoot — the 300 NFAA/360 Vegas — used "bull's-eye" paper targets rather than animal-shaped ones.
There were several classes and competitions for both archery shoots. Awards were given to the top three archers in each class for the 300 NFAA/360 Vegas event.
Raffles took place as well. Prizes included a Primos Hunting blind donated by Pinnacle Bank, arrow rest provided by Tim Garretson, two lifetime hunting permits, two Davis Sights and a choice of bows sponsored by Blue River Archery LLC out of Fairbury.
Pinnacle Bank and Blue River Archery, along with along with the Scheels and the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, helped sponsor both shoots.
Adelman said the Visitors Bureau went above and beyond in terms of the support it provided for the archery shoot this year.
Platte Valley Archers Secretary Melissa Weber said it took four days to set up for the archery shoots. The set-up for the 300 NFAA/360 Vegas event was held in the north main building at Ag Park.
That preparation was more straightforward than the prep for the 3D event, which required setting up the animal targets in the south arena building at Ag Park. "Animals" in the 3D shoot were interspersed among Christmas trees that served as cover.
Weber said it usually takes them approximately four hours to tear down after the archery shoot is over, but this year it only took about three.
"We left some stuff out for the 4-H shoot later in the year, I think," Weber said in a message to the Telegram via Facebook on Monday.
The State 4-H Indoor Tournament, which usually takes place at Ag Park at the same time as the Platte Valley Archers' event, was postponed this year due to COVID-19.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.