Ready for the limelight: Columbus youth headed to California for acting conference

While many children watch movies or listen to music and play, act or sing along to them, not many decide to pursue acting as a result.

Ten-year-old Columbus native Avery Christie has been a showman all her life, according to her mother, Crystal.

"Ever since she was little, she’s always loved singing and dancing around," Crystal said.

Crystal saw an advertisement on Facebook for an acting conference called the International Presentation of Performers (iPOP!) and asked Avery if she was interested in seriously pursuing show business.

"I talked to Avery about it and she was excited, so I filled out the paperwork, not everybody got to audition but she did. She got to memorize a commercial," Crystal said.

At the convention in January 2023, in Los Angeles, Avery will be tasked with performing in front of agents from a wide breadth of agencies, firms and studios.

"They go through a couple rounds of auditions and there’s a conference for those kids and their parents. They have to create and memorize two commercials and a monologue and perform it in front of 250-some agents at the conference," Crystal said.

Avery is gunning hard for a Disney role, as she is a big fan of Disney, but with that many agents, she has many possibilities should an agent select her.

"[If I could have any role or be on any show] it would be a Disney movie or in Alexa and Katie on Netflix," Avery said.

Crystal said Avery had no acting experience prior to their auditioning for the convention, and her first musical will be the Missoula Children's Theatre and Columbus Nebraska Arts Council's production of "Hansel and Gretel," playing July 30.

"She’s taken dance and gymnastics since she was about 4, and moved up that way. She didn’t have much experience but she’s an avid Disney fan. She loves all the Disney shows and likes to reenact those scenes," Crystal said.

Aside from her ability to dance and the acting lessons she's had since auditioning, Avery is depending on her hard work, charm and distinctive look to help her find an agent.

"I have a very unique look, I have really bright blue eyes with a little bit of gray on the outside, and a lot of freckles all over my face like my nose and my cheeks, and my brown hair goes really pretty with my eyes," Avery said.

Crystal said this way of finding an agent is much better for their family and for Avery because they will be able to audition with one and connect at the convention, as opposed to finding agents and auditioning with them separately.

"Normally, you would go to L.A. and all of the auditions would be in person. We’d have to do the first round in person, then if she’d gotten picked, we’d have to fly back out from Omaha, again and again," Crystal said.

Crystal added that, at this point in Avery's life, this is a good opportunity for her to start acting, and with the way the convention is set up, it's possible with her not living in Los Angeles.

"I think if she’s serious about pursuing a career, this is giving her the best opportunity to do that. Everything else would have to be done in person," Crystal said. "I don’t think we would have been given the opportunity to audition in front of hundreds of agents otherwise."

Avery has been raising funds for the trip from friend, family and her neighbors, with a goal of $5,000 before the trip in January.

"If I do get an agent, I’m excited about getting that agent and being in movies. If I don’t get an agent, I’m excited to have the experience of going," Avery said.

Crystal added that Avery has been working hard at acting for the convention, auditioning for roles and taking acting classes to prepare. The difference in the short time since Avery passed the first round of auditions to even attend the conference surprised her.

"I think it just shows that if you put in the hard work and determination, you can reach your goals. As of her last audition, it’s been five weeks of acting classes over Zoom. No experience to five weeks is pretty amazing," Crystal said.